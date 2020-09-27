The Last of Us Day 2020: Free PS4 theme, new board game, merchandise, and more 

The Last of Us is an action-adventure game from Naughty Dog. Yesterday, the developers celebrated the 'The Last of Us Day' with a free theme, a new board game, original soundtracks, new posters, a photo mode contest, and much more.

The developers have celebrated September 26 as the outbreak day(now known as The Last of Us Day) for years.

The Last of Us Part II PS4 Themes are free at PlayStation Store until Monday. More The Last of Us Day celebrations: https://t.co/rOiogb99oW pic.twitter.com/ENDBdPi0IR — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 26, 2020

Naughty Dog describes The Last of Us Day as:

Since 2013, September 26 has been our opportunity to recognize and celebrate the incredible passion of The Last of Us community by releasing new and exclusive items, content, and special promotions. This year, and moving forward, the event is taking on a new name as The Last of Us Day and we’ve got lots of exciting things lined up. Scroll down to see it all!

In a blog post, Scott Lowe, Senior Communications Manager at Naughty Dog, shared details of The Last of Us Day 2020.

There were a total of 7 major announcements. Fans got to witness new merchandise, freebies, limited edition posters, premium statues, and a lot of other stuff related to the game. In this article, we delve deeper into The Last of Us Day 2020 announcements.

Missed our #TheLastofUsDay updates earlier today? Get caught up on everything via https://t.co/r1eW5mYAKn pic.twitter.com/dkAeO25lbE — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 26, 2020

The Last of Us Day 2020: All major announcements

Image Credit: Naughty Dog

Here are all the announcements made by Scott Lowe on The Last of Us Day 2020 preview post:

1.) The Last of Us Part II Original Soundtrack 2XLP Vinyl + Limited Edition Posters

As a part of the collaboration with Mondo and renowned illustrator Tula Lotay, Naughty Dog is offering The Last of Us Part II original soundtrack by Gustavo Santaolalla and Mac Quayle, and a limited edition poster for sale.

2.) The Last of Us Board Game

Image Credit: Naughty Dog

CMON, the makers of Bloodborne: The Board Game and God of War: The Card Game, are working on a brand new Last of Us board game. The project is currently underway and will release shortly.

3.) Abby's cosplay guide

Image Credit: Naughty Dog

Just like Ellie's cosplay guide, Abby has also got her own cosplay guide ready to be downloaded from Naughty Dog's official website. The guide comes in a pdf format, featuring high-resolution renders of every facet of Abby's design and detailed shots of her clothing, weapons, equipment, and hairstyle. Here is the cosplay submission guide.

4.) The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II premium statues

Image Credit: Naughty Dog

The developers have rolled out three premium The Last of Us Part II statues. All three of them offer slight customization like weapon change, face paint, and more. The statues are currently available for pre-order on Gaming Heads' official website.

Image Credit: Naughty Dog

A brand new Ellie and Joel statue has been sculpted and painted by Masato Ohata. It is available for pre-order at Mamegyorai's official website.

5.) New The Last of Us Part II beach theme available for free

Image Credit: Naughty Dog

A new dynamic theme of The Last of Us Part II is available to download for free from the PlayStation store till September 28 at 11:59 pm PT.

6.) New Merchandise on PlayStation gear store and sale on The Last of Us bundles

Image Credit: Naughty Dog

New merchandise has been added to the PlayStation gear store.

7.) The Last of Us Part II Photo Mode Contest

Image Credit: Naughty Dog

The photo mode in The Last of Us Part II is different from any other game. With a single push, we can capture any moment in the game. Thanks to the ample amount of filters and tweaks available, we have already seen some phenomenal captures.

Capture your best shot and submit it on Naughty Dog Tumblr.

The contest starts from Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 12:01 am PT, and ends on October 29, 2020, at 11:59 pm PT.

For players who haven't played the game yet, Wikipedia describes the plot of The Last of Us Part II as:

Set five years after The Last of Us (2013), players control two characters in the post-apocalyptic United States whose lives intertwine: Ellie, who sets out for revenge after suffering a tragedy, and Abby, a soldier who becomes involved in a conflict with a cult. The game is played from the third-person perspective.

