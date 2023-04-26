The Last of Us Part 1 PC v1.0.4 patch notes: GPU and CPU optimization, texture fidelity improvements, and more

While The Last of Us Part 1 PC port has been a sorely disappointing experience upon release, the developers at Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy have been committed ever since to bettering the title's technical performance. Several significant patches and hotfixes have followed ever since, addressing a plethora of issues reported by players during their time in the game. The latest v1.0.4 continues to do the same.

The recently released update brings a plethora of fixes to crash issues, including ones that happened during shader building, quitting to the Main Menu, or while dying after combat. It also improved the texture and graphical fidelity for the in-game Low settings.

One of the hotly-requested tweaks arrives with v1.0.4, with developers optimizing CPU and GPU usage. The latest patch also addresses a couple of issues concerning AMD CPUs and GPUs.

Here are the official patch notes for v1.0.4 in The Last of Us Part 1 PC.

The Last of Us Part 1 PC v1.0.4 official patch notes

The official patch notes for The Last of Us Part 1 PC v1.0.4 are as follows:

Optimized CPU and GPU use throughout the game

Improved texture fidelity and resolution on in-game Low and Medium settings

Improved graphical fidelity on the in-game Low graphics preset, particularly water surfaces no longer appear black

Fixed a crash that may occur during shader building in The Last of Us Part 1 PC

Fixed a crash that may occur when quitting to the Main Menu

Fixed a crash that may occur when dying after combat

Fixed an issue where, on first boot, players may experience longer wait times to load into the game in The Last of Us Part 1 PC

Added an option for players to lock and unlock performance stats simultaneously in the HUD menu (Options > HUD)

Added descriptions in the Graphics menus to better explain when certain settings may affect another (Options > Display)

Added a Texture Streaming Rate setting (Graphics > Texture Settings)

Fixed an issue where skipping cutscenes during a critical load may cause the game to hang in The Last of Us Part 1 PC

Fixed an issue where the shader load warning did not appear while relaunching the game

Updated the VRAM bar to more accurately display the OS+Apps usage

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader read values for locked settings which may imply those same locked setting were active

Fixed an issue where aiming downward while using keyboard and mouse (KBM) may increase camera sensitivity

Refined the handling of certain commands that are assigned the same KBM keybinding

Corrected Brazilian Portuguese, Croatian, Dutch, Finnish, French, Greek, Hungarian, LATAM Spanish, Spanish, Thai, and Traditional Chinese translations for multiple menu options

[Ultrawide Displays] Corrected the Rangefinder reticle position for the bow in The Last of Us Part 1 PC

AMD

Fixed a crash that may occur on AMD CPUs with affinity limited to X3D cores

Fixed an issue where textures may render incorrectly on AMD GPUs

Steam

Fixed an issue where the “It Can't Be For Nothing” achievement did not trigger, despite acquiring all other achievements

Steam Deck

Fixed an issue on Steam Deck where resetting Display settings to Default no longer enabled AMD FSR 2 (Options > Display)

Interested players check out the official Known Issues page on the game's website to learn about the current problems that the developers are working on fixing.

