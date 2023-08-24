The Last of Us Part 1 PC v1.1.2 patch notes: Addresses user experience, DualSense wireless controller issue, and more

Naughty Dog has continued to provide new patches for The Last of Us Part 1 PC port ever since its disastrous launch. The steady stream of updates has largely fixed the various technical issues that had plagued the port and significantly impacted the player experience. With the latest patch, v1.1.2, the developers have addressed a couple of issues with visuals and user experience in The Last of Us Part 1 PC.

The present patch improves "the blending of terrain and ground-based environmental effects" to better the visual experience that players are subjected to in-game. It also rectifies multiple in-game, menu, and text-to-speech translation errors.

Read on to find the entire patch notes for the latest The Last of Us Part 1 PC port.

The Last of Us Part 1 PC v1.1.2 official patch notes

The official patch notes for v1.1.2 in The Last of Us Part 1 PC are as follows:

Improved the blending of terrain and ground-based environmental effects like mud, debris, and more throughout the game.

Corrected several in-game, menu, and text-to-speech translation errors

Fixed an issue that caused the adaptive trigger resistance of the DualSense™ wireless controller to stop functioning if the Triangle button was also held while aiming down sights

[The Outskirts] Fixed an issue causing the spotlight speed to increase when playing at high framerates

Fixed an issue causing the spotlight speed to increase when playing at high framerates [Bus Depot] Fixed a camera shake issue that could occur when traversing across the bus

Left Behind Standalone

[Mallrats] Fixed a physics issue with a mannequin head that could block player progression when running the game at high framerates

Players should keep in mind that downloading the latest patch for the game will trigger a full shader rebuild. This particular process was a source of controversy back when the game launched in March 2023.

Players had complained about significantly lengthy shader build time. While they could dive into the game before the process was completed, the experience was expectedly affected for the worse.

In my review of the game, I talked about the various issues that were present in the PC port at launch. While I was eager to try out the iconic title, the experience left a bad taste in my mouth, with screen freezes and random crashes being an ever-present companion in the early days.

The situation has changed for the better, with the developers pushing one update after the other to address the multiple issues and concerns with The Last of Us Part 1 PC port. The current list of known issues that they are actively investigating involves:

Loading shaders takes longer than expected

Performance and stability are degraded while shaders are loading in the background

Older graphics drivers lead to instability and/or graphical problems

The game may be unable to boot despite meeting the minimum system requirements

A potential memory leak

Mouse and camera jitter for some players, depending on hardware and display settings

Corrupted-appearing/neon textures in-game

Crash on boot may occur if on NVIDIA Insider graphics driver (545.37)

If experienced, players should roll back to the latest publicly available driver (536.67), which should solve this particular crash.

The developers at Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy have assured fans that they are keeping a keen eye on player feedback and reports as they work to resolve the aforementioned problems.