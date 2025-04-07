The Last of Us Part 2: How to get the Put My Name Up trophy

The Last of Us Part 2 offers an extensive list of trophies that can be unlocked by performing specific tasks to acquire the coveted Platinum achievement. These require collecting different collectibles, completing the game on specific difficulties, and finishing minimal tasks.

Put My Name Up is a miscellaneous bronze trophy that can be unlocked by beating Mel and Owen's high score in archery on Abby's first day in Seattle at the aquarium.

This article will explain everything you need to know about unlocking this achievement in The Last of Us Part 2.

How to unlock the 'Put My Name Up' trophy in The Last of Us Part 2

There are 13 targets around the room (Image via Naughty Dog)

Since 'Put My Name Up' is not a missable trophy, you can return later to unlock it if you missed it during your playthrough. This achievement can be earned while playing as Abby on the Seattle Day 1 – Winter Visit mission, where she will be talking to Owen. While exploring the place, she will eventually come across a notice board, interacting with which will start a mini-game.

Under it will be a multicolor bow, which Abby can pick up to shoot the targets set around the room. If she manages to hit 10 or more, she will achieve a high score and unlock the 'Put My Name Up' trophy in The Last of Us Part 2. Here are the locations of each target that you can hit in this archery mini-game:

Above the shark door

On top of a sheet

Inside the white 'coral'

On the railing

On the left side of the photo center sign

On the counter

On the left side of the Sunken Treasure Gift Shop sign

On the information sign

Above a stepladder

Above the 'The Open Ocean Experience' sign

Above a railing

Above a rock

Above the whale's flipper

Once you hit more than 10 targets under the given time, Owen will put Abby's name on the board along with her score, unlocking the 'Put My Name Up' trophy in the process.

Tips to obtain 'Put My Name Up' trophy easily in The Last of Us Part 2

Aim above the target if aiming from longer distances (Image via Naughty Dog)

If you find yourself hitting 'Restart Checkpoint' far too often, then a few tips might help secure the trophy more easily. Here are some tips you should consider:

There are 13 targets, but you only need to hit 10 for the trophy.

Aim slightly higher if you are hitting a target from far away.

You only need to make the target fall, so don't bother aiming for a bullseye.

You can hit the targets from up close if you are struggling from a distance.

Enable aim assist and disable weapon sway from the settings.

This marks the end of the how to get the 'Put My Name Up' trophy walkthrough in The Last of Us Part 2.

