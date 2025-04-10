The Last of Us Part 2: How to get the Relic of the Sages trophy

The Last of Us Part 2's main campaign has 26 achievements or trophies, including the highly sought-after Platinum. While most of them are tied to obtaining various types of collectibles, others require you to complete miscellaneous activities in the game.

The Relic of the Sages is one of many trophies in The Last of Us Part 2. To obtain it, you must acquire an artifact, which can be found on Seattle Day 1, specifically the Hostile Territory sub-chapter.

This article explains how to unlock the Relic of the Sages trophy in The Last of Us Part 2.

How to unlock the Relic of the Sages trophy in The Last of Us Part 2

Ruby Dragon (Image via Naughty Dog)

To obtain the Relic of the Sages trophy in The Last of Us Part 2, you must collect an item called the Strange Artifact, which can be found while playing as Abby on Seattle Day 1.

After Manny helps you climb over the metal gate to reach the other side, you will arrive at a mini-Chinatown strip. Proceed forward, and on the left-hand side, you will see a shop called Ruby Dragon.

Crawl to the other side (Image via Naughty Dog)

Enter the shop and move past the counter to find a door on the right-hand side. Go through this door to discover a set of stairs. Climb them to reach the upper floor, where you will find a blocked doorway obstructed by furniture.

Crawl under the furniture to access the next room, where two Clickers are waiting to ambush you.

The artifact will be on a table (Image via Naughty Dog)

Defeat the Clickers and head to the large opening on the left side of the dining table. Jump across the gap to reach the next building. Once inside, turn left and continue along the path until you see an entrance boarded up with wood.

To the right of this blocked entrance, you will find the artifact sitting on a table. Interact with it to add it to your collection and unlock the Relic of the Sages trophy.

