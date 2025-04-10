The Last of Us Part 2: How to get the Sharpshooter trophy

The Last of Us Part 2 features 26 trophies in total, including a Platinum for its main campaign. To obtain these achievements in the game, you typically have to collect certain types of collectibles as both Ellie and Abby or complete some menial tasks.
Sharpshooter is a miscellaneous trophy that can be unlocked while playing as Abby. To obtain it, you have to win a shooting minigame by scoring more points than Manny.
This article explains how to unlock the Sharpshooter trophy in The Last of Us Part 2.
How to unlock the Sharpshooter trophy in The Last of Us Part 2
The process of obtaining the Sharpshooter trophy in The Last of Us Part 2 is fairly easy, as it requires you to win a shooting minigame against Manny. This achievement is unlocked on Seattle Day 1 while playing as Abby.
The chapter begins with a walking section where you explore the stadium and interact with others. Follow your companions until you enter a hallway where you get a gun.
Shortly afterward, on the right side, you will find Manny leaning against the wall outside the shooting range, challenging you to a friendly competition. Once you accept his challenge, both of you will enter the shooting range, and the minigame will commence.
Manny will always score 83 points, regardless of the difficulty level, so your goal is to achieve a higher score.
Tips to beat Manny in the shooting minigame in The Last of Us Part 2
If you are struggling to beat Manny's high score in the minigame, these tips might be helpful for you:
- Shoot the red parts on the target for a higher score.
- Aim for the chest more than the head, as it is easier to hit.
- Turn on Aim Assist from the settings.
- Turn on Lock-On Aim from the settings.
- Disable weapon sway from the settings.
It is recommended to make a manual save before starting the minigame. If you lose to Manny, you can reload your save to restart the challenge immediately. Once you surpass a score of 83, the Sharpshooter trophy will be yours.
