The Last of Us Part 2: How to get the Sightseer trophy

The Last of Us Part 2 features 26 trophies in its main campaign. While some of these require the player to complete menial tasks, others are tied to certain collectibles spread across the game. "Sightseer" is one such collectible-based trophy that asks the gamer to visit all locations in Downtown Seattle in the game.

To help make sure no area is accidentally left behind, this article will guide you through the locations so you can unlock the "Sightseer" trophy in The Last of Us Part 2.

All locations required to visit for the "Sightseer" trophy in The Last of Us Part 2

1) Ruston Coffee

Ruston Coffe in The Last of Us Part 2 (Image via Naughty Dog)

Ruston Coffee is located near the courthouse on Spring ST, and can be entered by breaking the window. Once inside, collect all the supplies you can find, and look for a bathroom. There will be an infected entity waiting for you inside; kill it and collect the key hidden in the back.

2) Barko's Pet Store

Barko's Pet Store in The Last of Us Part 2 (Image via Naughty Dog)

The key that you acquired from Ruston Coffee can now be used to unlock Barko's Pet Store. The location is next to the ruined building and will automatically be marked on your map upon examining the key. The front of the shop will be blocked, requiring you to use the alleyway entry point. Unlock the shop using the key and grab the long gun holster inside.

3) Westlake Bank

Westlake Bank in The Last of Us Part 2 (Image via Naughty Dog)

The Westlake Bank can be found on the city's south side, on James ST. It is a tall building that is hard to miss because of its half-destroyed infrastructure. To enter it, you need to go through a tunnel where you will encounter a few infected entities. Kill them all in combat, and inside the bank, you will find a vault containing a pump shotgun that you can take.

4) Ruined building

Ruined Building in The Last of Us Part 2 (Image via Naughty Dog)

The ruined building in question can be found in the middle of the open area on the left side of Barko's Pet Store. It will be hard to miss because it is the only incomplete structure in this location. Upon reaching it, simply climb the stairs and break the windows on the upper floor, where you will find a bunch of supplies waiting for you.

5) Workbench checkpoint

Workbench Checkpoint in The Last of Us Part 2 (Image via Naughty Dog)

This checkpoint will be between 4th and 5th Ave and will have a workbench where Ellie can upgrade her equipment. After visiting the location, she will mark it on the map with a symbol denoted by a wrench.

6) Courthouse

The Courthouse in The Last of Us Part 2 (Image via Naughty Dog)

The Courthouse is part of the story route and can be found near Madison ST. You must climb a ladder and enter the building through a window, which will put you in a room full of infected entities. After killing the enemies, you can explore the building to collect things such as a training manual and a stun bomb.

Eventually, you will find yourself in an elevator that will take you to the parking garage, which is filled with more infected entities. After dealing with them, you can get the fuel from one of the tankers here and leave through the garage door.

7) Ration Distribution Center

Ration Distribution Center in The Last of Us (Image via Naughty Dog)

The Ration Distribution Center has a huge dome on the top and can be found on Marion ST. Reaching inside will require you to push through a rotating gate, after which you will fight some infected entities. You will eventually enter a synagogue, where you will find a fuel dispenser and a note that will mark a FEDRA ration truck on your map.

8) FEDRA ration truck

FEDRA Ration Truck in The Last of Us Part 2 (Image via Naughty Dog)

The FEDRA ration truck will be marked on your map if you collected the note from the Ration Distribution Center. The vehicle can be found half-submerged in the water near the partially destroyed bridge. Opening the back doors of this truck will reward you with some supplies inside.

9) Valiant Music Shop

Valiant Music Shop in The Last of Us Part 2 (Image via Naughty Dog)

The Valiant Music Shop can be found on the right side of 5th Ave. Entering this location will provide you with some much-needed supplies and a cutscene of Ellie playing a guitar for Dina.

10) Gate West 2

West Gate 2 in The Last of Us Part 2 (Image via Naughty Dog)

Gate West 2 is difficult to spot, as it is technically a hidden location on the map. It can be found near Madison St. by squeezing through a gate's tight opening. Inside the area, you will find a safe that you can unlock using the code 0451 and get the supplies inside.

After you have visited all the aforementioned locations, the "Sightseer" trophy will be automatically unlocked in The Last of Us Part 2.

