The Last of Us Part 2: How to get the So Great and Small trophy

The Last of Us Part 2 features a total of 26 trophies for its main campaign, which includes the priceless Platinum achievement. While many of these are related to completing minor tasks, others are more collectible-oriented, and require players to collect certain types of items across the playthrough.

One of these trophies, 'So Great and Small', is from the bronze category and tied to finding an engraved ring. This is a clever Easter Egg, as this ring is the same one that Nathan Drake wears in the first three games of the Uncharted franchise. But where can you find it?

This article will explain in detail how to acquire the 'So Great and Small' trophy in The Last of Us Part 2.

How to unlock the 'So Great and Small' trophy in The Last of Us Part 2

Westlake Bank (Image via Naughty Dog)

The ring can be found while playing as Ellie on Seattle Day 1. While exploring Downtown Seattle for fuel, players will come across a huge open space with different landmarks to explore. One of them will be a tall building called the Westlake Bank on the West side of the map, which is easy to identify because the infrastructure is somewhat destroyed.

You will go through a tunnel upon entering the building, which will lead you inside the bank. Once inside, you must drop down to find the place crawling with the Infected. Kill them by any means necessary to access the vault in the back using the code 60, 23, 06. Inside, you will find a shotgun and a few supplies to help you throughout your journey.

Unlock the vault (Image via Naughty Dog)

You can also find the engraved ring here, which is inside the locked box at the back of the room. This ring is a nod to Naughty Dog's other franchise Uncharted, where the protagonist Nathan Drake wears this ancient artifact throughout his adventures. Once you collect this ring, the 'So Great and Small' trophy will unlock in The Last of Us Part 2.

This marks the end of the guide for unlocking the 'So Great and Small' trophy in The Last of Us Part 2.

