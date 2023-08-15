The Liquidators Redux in BF 2042: Maps, modes, and more

As Season 5 of BF 2042 draws to a close, the excitement for the approaching Liquidators Redux limited-time event is peaking. The developers have innovated their approach by bringing back player-favorite events. Following the conclusion of Season 5, the Redux event takes the stage on August 29, 2023, until the start of Season 6.

A recent Battlefield development update video on YouTube has revealed facts about the Redux event and a sneak peek into Season 6, although specifics remain unknown. Notably, the Redux event allows participants to return to earlier popular events, engage in various modes, and collect enticing rewards.

This article explores the current Development Update, providing a glimpse of the upcoming Liquidators Redux event and its exciting contents.

All available maps and modes in the Liquidators Redux event in BF 2042

The Liquidators Redux event in BF 2042 offers a limited-time chance with 10 unique maps. Over the course of two weeks, players can engage in two different modes. The thrilling Rush Chaos XL mode will be introduced in the first week, covering nine diverse maps listed below:

Discarded

Hourglass

Breakaway

Kaleidoscope

Orbital

Spearhead

Reclaimed

Valparaiso

Caspian Border

Following the end of the first week, the second part of the event will begin, bringing in the 16v16 Tactical Conquest mode. This fascinating mode offers heated fights over four maps, including two carried over from Week 1. All the maps included in this mode are:

Arica Harbor

Breakaway

Caspian Border

Stranded

Furthermore, two new modes, Fast Conquest and 1942 Rendezvous, will be added to the game throughout the first week. As the second-week approaches, players can look forward to the addition of the Crowbow & Knife mode and the exciting All-out Superiority mode.

All rewards associated with the Liquidators Redux event in BF 2042

Redux event community calendar (Image via EA)

The Liquidators Redux event returns after a successful run as a limited-time experience with intriguing rewards last year. This time, it will last two weeks and will feature more interesting rewards. While details are still limited and specifics are unknown, there is excitement surrounding the event. Players can expect another fascinating journey loaded with different modes and rewards.

Throughout the two weeks, players can acquire weapon charms, weapon skins, and Specialist skins. However, there will be some challenges that need to be completed. The following are rewards that players can acquire each week:

Week 1

" Cleaner " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm " Steady Drill " Weapon Skin

" Weapon Skin "Vigilante" Specialist Skin

Week 2

" Sanitized" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm " Severed " Weapon Skin

" Weapon Skin "Sobok" Specialist Skin

That is all the information that is known until now regarding the Liquidators Redux event in BF 2042.

Season 5 of Battlefield 2042 is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.