The moment Pokimane lost her cool on a live stream

This article looks back at when Imane “Pokimane” Anys went on a rant against some of her viewers for their inappropriate comments about her.

Pokimane’s community has often been accused of being over-obsessed with her looks. The streamer is often gossiped about and even receives inappropriate messages from some of her viewers.

During a live stream in January 2019, Pokimane stumbled across some inappropriate comments on a Reddit post. Some of her viewers accused her of “showing off her body,” and used the term “thicc” in relation to the streamer.

Pokimane was displeased, and went on an angry rant. She accused viewers of being perverted and said that people tend to make inappropriate comments no matter how she behaves during live streams.

may moments vlog //

getting vaccinated 💉

apartment hunting in LA 🏨

celebrating my bday with OTV + more! 🍰



watch below~https://t.co/33EjalXs5F ✨ pic.twitter.com/5eQnYima8p — pokimane (@pokimanelol) June 9, 2021

Throwback to when Pokimane went on rant against some of her viewers

During the January 2019 live stream, Pokimane came across a bunch of “inappropriate” comments about her on Reddit. She immediately got annoyed and went on a rant. A part of her community would make “suggestive” comments each time she got out of her chair during a live stream. Pokimane had earlier tried to avoid such comments by attempting to get up from her chair in “less suggestive” ways in order to avoid attention.

However, when she saw multiple inappropriate comments on Reddit, she went on a rant:

“People write these kind of comments thinking that the person they are writing it about will never read them. They are open and perverted because of the cover of anonymity.”

Some of Pokimane’s viewers had suggested that the streamer deliberately “exposes herself” and pretends that it was only a mistake. This specifically irked Pokimane:

“People at this point want me to like rock it up out of my chair and land in my fucking bathroom. I walk backwards, people s**t on me coz they think I am showing my butt. I walk forwards, people s**t on me because they think I am covering up my butt that leads to people want to see my butt more. Like, do you guys want me to remove the bottom half of my body? I don’t know what to do at this point. I am gonna like hop into my bed, flop over this way and then run over to the other side. I am only human. People shouldn’t freak out about me getting up.”

rae took a video of me trying to get sykkuno to dance hahaha pic.twitter.com/J8No5GRNHH — pokimane (@pokimanelol) June 13, 2021

Regardless, this is not the first time that Pokimane has had a problem with a part of her community “over-sexualizing” her. She went on to talk about how she never “wears shorts” during her live streams, and generally wears sweatpants to stop her viewers from behaving in a toxic manner.

Edited by Gautham Balaji