The next Subnautica game is being developed as Unknown Worlds' share job listing

Fans of the open-world underwater survival game Subnautica will be elated to learn that the next title of the series is in development. Unknown Worlds, the developers behind the game, are looking to grow their team to work on the "next game in the Subnautica universe."

The first game came out of early access back in January 2018. On Alien Planet 4546B, players can explore underwater, scavenge, collect resources, and construct as necessary to survive. The sequel, Below Zero, was released last year with some salient differences and improvements over the former.

Fans will be elated with the latest news regarding a new entry in the Subnautica universe

Unknown Worlds shared a job listing on their official Twitter channel that mentioned looking for a Senior Narrative Designer. The description for the post reads as follows:

"Unknown Worlds is seeking a Senior Narrative Designer to join the team working on the next game in the Subnautica universe. This person will collaborate closely with the team to tell compelling, dramatic stories in the context of the game experience, while also defining the history and lore of a new science fiction world and its alien inhabitants."

It continues:

"This person has a unique opportunity to join the team early in development and help establish the narrative direction for a beloved franchise."

Unknown Worlds @UnknownWorlds



Come and join our fully remote studio and let's make great games together. Check out the full job description here unknownworlds.com/jobs/#16493442… We're seeking a Senior Narrative Designer to work with us to help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe! 🖊️Come and join our fully remote studio and let's make great games together. Check out the full job description here We're seeking a Senior Narrative Designer to work with us to help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe! 🖊️🌌Come and join our fully remote studio and let's make great games together. Check out the full job description here 🔽 unknownworlds.com/jobs/#16493442…

Among the many responsibilities of the role, the person will be expected to "collaborate with the team to establish game lore, history, characters, and storylines."

Both titles in the series let players explore the undersea world of the ocean-covered planter 4546B. While the first game took place in the tropical area of the planet, the sequel took players to the arctic region. Players are meant to construct tools and build bases with the resources they have collected to survive.

The world of Subnautica also boasts of a rich and diverse wildlife that players can interact with and often be wary of. As players find and craft newer and better technologies, they will be able to go into further deeper sections of the game world. The game also has a day-night cycle, and players must be wary of oxygen, thirst, and hunger.

Both games were favorably received by both fans and critics alike. The emphasis on underwater exploration and survival was an aspect that was beloved by its players, accompanied by gorgeous visuals.

If the developmental road map of the earlier titles is any indication, players can expect to see the upcoming entry as an early access title before it is released. Whichever may be the case, it will surely be some time before Unknown Worlds share a glimpse of their next title in the Subnautica universe.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar