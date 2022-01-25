Original creator of Final Fantasy, Hironobu Sakaguchi, now has his own clothing line in FF14

Final Fantasy 14 fans can now look forward to an in-game clothing line made by Hironobu Sakaguchi, one of the original creators of the franchise.

The new clothing label will be called sakaGUCCI, and Hironobu took to his Twitter handle to share some of the designs that he has been working on, which will soon be going live in the MMO’s shop.

Final Fantasy 14 does not allow players to create their own custom apparel in the game. However, items that one crafts for sale retain the in-game name of the person who created them.

Hence, clothes made and sold by Hironobu will have the sakaGUCCI label on them, and he will be able to create all of these designs because in the game, he pilots a Lalafell who is a Level 90 weaver. The label itself will significantly increase the value of the cosmetic sets as possible collector’s items.

Hironobu imparts his own style in Final Fantasy 14

The price of the sakaGUCCI items will be based on how difficult they were for Hironobu to craft, as well as the cost of the materials that went behind their production.

However, Hironobu has put a clause on the sales of his clothing line and asked players not to re-sell any of the items with his label on them, on the marketplace. The labels have the potential to be incredibly expensive collector’s items and is perhaps one of the reasons why the creator does not want them to be resold after the initial purchase.

In his tweets, Hironobu also pointed out that it would be best if players could glamor his creations, and he warned them about trying to make them into an illusion with the Mirage Dresser.

Hironobu stated that if players do attempt to make them into an illusion, the sakaGUCCI label will vanish.

Also Read Article Continues below

With Final Fantasy 14 finally going back on sale, there will indeed be a lot of players in the MMO who will want to get their hands on a sakaGUCCI cosmetic.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee