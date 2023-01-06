The Eternal Wanderer planeswalker allegedly leaked for Magic: The Gathering, and it's pretty powerful

A considerable leak recently hit Magic: The Gathering players, with an unnamed source sharing several powerful upcoming cards for Phyrexia: All Will Be One. The official spoiler season will begin in a few weeks, but someone on the internet has revealed a few via photograph early.

One of these cards was The Eternal Wanderer, the latest version of The Wandering Emperor card. This planeswalker has the potential to be devastating in the overall Standard meta, but only time will tell if it’s real, and what impact it has on the game.

As with all spoilers, until Wizards of the Coast confirms this card's existence, it will need to be taken with a grain of salt.

The Eternal Wanderer has been leaked for Magic: The Gathering; what can it do?

Planeswalkers have long been a point of contention for Magic: The Gathering players. We love to see them in the game, but more often than not, they come in two flavors: Unplayable or Overpowered.

This planeswalker, The Eternal Wanderer cleverly straddles that line. It has a high casting cost, making it susceptible to counterplay, but it has some truly staggering abilities.

The Eternal Wanderer

Mana Value: 4WW

4WW Rarity: Rare

Rare Type: Legendary Planeswalker

Legendary Planeswalker Base Loyalty: 5

5 Static Power: No more than one creature can attack The Eternal Wanderer in each combat

No more than one creature can attack The Eternal Wanderer in each combat +1 Loyalty: Exile up to one target artifact or creature. Return that card to the battlefield under its owner’s control at the beginning of that player’s next end step.

Exile up to one target artifact or creature. Return that card to the battlefield under its owner’s control at the beginning of that player’s next end step. 0 Loyalty: Create a 2/2 white Samurai creature token with Double Strike.

Create a 2/2 white Samurai creature token with Double Strike. -4 Loyalty: For each player, choose a creature that the player controls. Each player sacrifices all creatures they control not chosen this way.

The casting cost is the only hurdle to this Magic: The Gathering card being overwhelmingly powerful; however, there is a way to cheat this card into play: Urza Assembles the Titans. It lets you put a planeswalker into play from your hand with a six or lesser cost.

I see this being used in control decks the most in Magic: The Gathering. The ability to slow down attacks on it means it will stay in play, and you can create a swarm of 2/2 white Samurai tokens with Double Strike. These could easily start taking over games with how easily you can get them in play.

My favorite ability is her -4, though. You can use that as soon as she comes into play and completely nullify other players’ board advantage - as long as it’s a glut of creatures.

Being able to pick what creature all players keep is fascinating and powerful. You can give them their weakest, keep a stronger creature yourself, and start pounding on them.

Don’t underestimate this Magic: The Gathering card’s +1 either. It’s a bounce effect, so you can continually bring a creature out and back into play, to trigger ETB effects (Enters the Battlefield) over and over. Bounce decks are often powerful, and depending on what else is available in this expansion, The Eternal Wanderer could be a must-play card.

Unfortunately, this is a leak and not an official spoiler from Wizards of the Coast. Players will have to wait and see if this is a real card that will be a part of the Phyrexia: All Will Be One expansion proper. The next expansion drops on February 10, 2023, and will bring with it 10 planeswalkers. Perhaps this is one of them, but we will have to wait and watch.

