The Predator arrives in Fortnite: New quests, ship, and two skin variants

The highly-anticipated V15.20 Fortnite update has announced the arrival of the deadly, technologically-advanced Predator as the secret skin.

Alongside a series of exciting new changes, ranging from new emotes to cosmetics, the latest Fortnite update has set the foundation for The Predator to join Jonesy through the Zero Point:

Predator Spray & Banner got added! pic.twitter.com/2EVawdoYRn — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 13, 2021

Apart from a daunting new Predator-themed banner and spray, data miners have revealed that The Predator skin will be of two variants (mask on and mask off) and will also exist as an NPC on the map:

The Predator skin (or at least a skin related to the Predator/Nightmare event) will be a NPC on the map! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 13, 2021

The Predator will have 2 variants! (Mask on/Mask off) — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 13, 2021

Based on Gameplay Tags, the Predator has a Mask on and Mask off Variant. pic.twitter.com/Cn5PRg3g2L — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 13, 2021

Additionally, The Predator skin is also rumored to tie in with an upcoming event, which is replete with a set of unique challenges of its own:

It seems like the Predator skin will be tied to an event with many challenges & there's also a "Ragnarok" book mentioned in the files, which is 99% also related to this. — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 13, 2021

Speaking of challenges, the new Predator quests have been leaked by data miners online:

Predator Quests 1-4



Top Left: 1st Quest

Top Right: 2nd Quest

Bottom Left: 3rd Quest

Bottom Right: 4th Quest pic.twitter.com/XANq8SYtyE — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 13, 2021

So far, the mysterious Predator-themed quests read:

Find mysterious pod

Talk with Beef Boss, Remedy, and Dummy

Collect Medkits

Collect Legendary Weapons or rarer

For a long time, a Predator skin had been rumored to arrive in the realm of Fortnite. Courtesy of recent leaks by data miners, all signs seem to point towards his imminent arrival.

The Predator is set to arrive on the Fortnite island

Data miners have also offered a glimpse of The Predator's ship, rumored to show up at Stealthy Stronghold on the Fortnite map:

The Predators Crash spot can be seen over at the Stealthy Stronghold. pic.twitter.com/fgEvAm1RSh — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 13, 2021

Moreover, The Predator apparently has his own portal, akin to the Marvel and Walking Dead portals:

Predator will have his own Portal in-game coming from Zero Point!



Literally like Marvel Bundle or The Walking Dead skins. — Sizzy - Fortnite Leaks & News (@SizzyLeaks) January 13, 2021

With The Predator set to make his way to the world of Fortnite, Jonesy seems to be building up a formidable lineup of intergalactic warriors, as the likes of The Mandalorian, Kratos, and Daryl and Michonne from The Walking Dead have already descended upon the Fortnite island.

With many exciting new leaks, The Predator has officially been confirmed as the secret skin following the latest Fortnite V15.20 update and looks all set to arrive in the item shop soon.