The rarest items in Valheim and how to find them

Despite the game's fairly simple farming and crafting mechanics, acquiring some of the rare items in Valheim can even make veterans of the survival-genre break a sweat.

There are a lot of fantastic rare items in Valgeim, from Ymir's Flesh and Black Metal to Silver and Obsidian ores. Finding them can be quite tricky.

Venturing into farther biomes for an elusive item without proper equipment and weapons can lead new players straight to their death.

On the bright side, players who have a fair bit of experience and have defeated the second boss, The Elder in Valheim, should be fine as long as they know what they are doing.

Rarest items in Valheim

Valheim features two main objectives for players to fulfil: defeat all the mythical bosses present in the game and add new structures and decorations to the base and inventory.

Both tasks require players to collect some of the rarest items in Valheim. Here's a list of rare items and ways to find them:

Haldor, the in-game trader: Haldor presents players with multiple items to choose from in exchange for in-game coins. Although extremely hard to locate, the trader can always be found inside the Black Forest biome. Players can also use the Trader World Seed (42069lolxd) to meet Haldor.

Silver Ore: Players can find silver ores in the mountain biome of Valheim. To find silver ore deposits, players will need the Wishbone. It can be obtained by defeating bonesmass, the third boss in Valheim.

Ymir's Flesh: Definitely one of the rarest items in Valheim, Ymir's Flesh can only be obtained from Haldor, the in-game trader. Players can purchase one unit of Ymir's Flesh in exchange for 120 in-game coins.

Obsidian Ore: One of the rarest ores in Valheim, obsidian ore deposits can be found across the rocky outcrops of the mountain biome. This ore is essential for crafting various types of arrow in Valheim.

Black Metal: Often referred to as "dark metal," Black Metal is one of the most important and rarest items in Valheim. Black Metal can only be smelted inside a blast furnace from black metal scraps. Black metal scraps can only be obtained in the form of a drop from Fuling creatures. Fulings can be found in the Plains biome of Valheim. They start spawning in the meadows and the black forest at night after the player has defeated Yagluth.

Knowing how to obtain the rarest items in Valheim is guaranteed to help players progress through the game.

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the author, and what may seem the rarest to one may not be so to another.