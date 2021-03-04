Valheim YouTuber finds a secret desert biome, makes a baffling discovery soon after

YouTuber Jerasunder recently posted a video portraying a mysterious biome in Valheim that can only be accessed by jumping off the edge of the world.

Edge of the world in Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

As seen in the video, this mysterious biome is definitely not a part of Valheim at the moment. However, given the interactive nature of this unknown biome, it serves as solid proof that the developers at Iron Gate Studios must be working on this world.

However, given no official announcement from the developers, this sand-themed biome's release will probably not happen any time soon.

Additionally, visiting this biome is a challenging task. Players are advised to note that the only way to visit this biome is by using the free-fly feature with the debug mode in Valheim.

Secret Biome in Valheim

Developers at Iron Gate Studios have previously confirmed that Valheim will feature many more biomes than the game's features in Early Access. Some of these biomes, such as the Ashlands and the Mistlands, can already be found as an under-developed biome in Valheim.

It has also been confirmed that both these biomes are currently in development and won't have their full release until later in Valheim's roadmap. However, there has been no mention from the developers regarding the possibility of a desert biome in Valheim.

Jerasunder accidentally running into these semi-developed biomes raises questions about what and how much Valheim has in store for the players.

The sandy desert biome in Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

This mysterious desert biome can be accessed by dropping off the edge of the world in Valheim. Players can try doing this either on the northern or southern edge of the map.

However, players should note that these mysterious biomes have a scorching climate and are filled with inactive Surtlings. Fortunately for players, the Surtlings found in this biome are not aggro towards the player's movements and can be destroyed by a single blow of any weapon.

Additionally, it was also depicted that the entire biome is interactive like the rest of Valheim's map. From digging the ground up to building structures, players can engage in this biome's activities.

Sandstorm elements in the mysterious desert biome of Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

Nevertheless, as shown in the video during Jerasunder's expedition towards the mysterious biome located off the southern edge, there is also an element of sandstorms being present in this biome.

This is getting crazier and crazier, thank you so much! ⚔️🥰 #Valheim https://t.co/Hj0JkVC9rF — Valheim (@Valheimgame) March 3, 2021

These hints and clues only point to an upcoming desert biome with a lot of new content for players to enjoy in Valheim.