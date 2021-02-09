The state of Fortnite Season 5: Is Epic Games going overboard with collaborations

Fortnite in 2021 is very different from Fortnite in 2017, and that could be because it has fused with many other brands.

Fortnite used to have a story separate from collaborations. Collaborations used to be a fun way for players to see their favorite characters in Fortnite. The first big collaboration was when Thanos was brought into Chapter 1 Season 4. Thanos was a nod to the Avengers movies and Fortnite was given a Limited Time Mode where players needed to find the six infinity stones.

The rest of Chapter 1 had many little additions that did not affect the overall story. Marshmello held a festival and characters like Ant-Man, Batman, and John Wick came into the game as skins. Epic Games was just making players happy by adding pop culture references to its game.

Fortnite is the perfect example.



Pros:

Unique/fun lore

Collabs from favorite movies/games

Fun weapons and items

Consistent updates

Fun ltms

Amazing live events



Cons:

Not enough lore

Too many collabs

Fun items vaulted

Updates get boring eventually

Ltms not coming back

Drama — Bloody Red (@Bloodyyredd) February 3, 2021

Chapter 1 Season X was the last time Fortnite's story was unaffected by its collaborations. The importance of collaborations grew in Fortnite Chapter 2. Overall, the story was still about Midas, his daughter Jules, and Agent Jonesy's missions.

Slowly, as seasons progressed, Fortnite added more pop culture references to its roster, like Aquaman. The biggest collaboration of Chapter 2 came in Season 4.

In Season 4, Marvel was brought into Fortnite and completely changed the game. The map, skins, and majority of the items, were all Marvel related. The story of Season 4 revolved around Marvel characters and their fight against Galactus. Fortnite's original story was put on pause for an entire season.

Season 5 brought Star Wars and hunters from movies and video games. Hunters became part of Jonesy's story, which means that collabs are now a key part of Fortnite's original story. Even the Fox Clan skin seemed more like an advertisement to the Crew than anything else.

2019 Epic Games revenue: $4.2bn

2019 Epic Games EBITDA: $730m



Revenue / Profit forecast for 2020 is $5bn / $1bn.



Perspective>https://t.co/eZCVOhZaPq — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 6, 2020

This whole collaboration business model has made many players unhappy, but it arguably brought more profit into the game itself. Epic Games does not seem to mind, because the company has grown bigger with each passing season.

Fortnite may be too commercial to change

At this point, Epic Games is worth at least 17 billion dollars. They've grown so large that they needed to buy an entire shopping mall to house their new headquarters. This growth has a lot to do with Fortnite's popularity.

Heh, Epic is keeping the Dave and Busters in the mall they bought, love it.https://t.co/d2NBctxBop — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) February 3, 2021

Epic Games rakes in a lot of money from collaborations. Each collab gives players a new reason to buy battle passes, skins, and crew subscriptions. Companies don't like showing less profit, and cutting back on collaborations will pull their profit back. This shows that Fortnite won't be changing its new business model anytime soon.

