The most absurd "Fortnite scam" video players will find on the internet 

Trading is a feature that isn't really supported in Fortnite. Epic Games warns players against trading because they may be scammed and end up losing their items.

Since there's no proper trading mechanism in place in Fortnite, players usually tend to trade items by dropping them after talking out the terms of trade. This doesn't always work out because scammers usually wait to exploit such situations.

The funniest Fortnite scam video on the internet

In the video, YouTuber Twine Cheeks was seen talking to a child in Save The World mode in Fortnite. They agreed upon trading a weapon in the game in exchange for a few materials.

Initially, the child grabbed his weapons and the materials that Twine Cheeks dropped. The child then went on to admit that he was scamming people. A little while later, they both agreed upon the trade yet again. This time, the child dropped the weapon. Twine Cheeks went on to grab it promptly without completing his end of the bargain.

The child got so upset with the entire ordeal that he called 911 because he got scammed on Fortnite. After some banter between the YouTuber and the child, Twine Cheeks promised to give the gun back but then went on to recycle the weapon, converting it into materials.

The overall vibe of this video goes gave the sense that it was entirely staged. It looked like both of them were acting.

However, such incidents do happen, and there are some people out there who scam children out of weapons and V-Bucks in Fortnite. Although scams within the game are slightly rare, they're not unheard of. Children tend to be gullible and are easy targets for scammers.

Please never share your Epic account details with anyone. Epic will never ask you for your password through email, social media, or a non-Epic website. https://t.co/9Xt9VtnmbP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 3, 2018

Epic Games has constantly reminded Fortnite players to not share their password with anyone in order to prevent scams from happening. Epic Games has also recommended enabling a two-factor authentication for enhanced protection.