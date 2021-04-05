Fortnite Season 6 leak hints at new crafting formulas coming soon

Another Fortnite Season 6 leak from popular data miners has shown some scrapped or possible upcoming crafting combinations.

As the new season progresses, crafting becomes a more significant component of the game’s meta. Of course, as many people know by now, crafting allows players to essentially make new weapons out of random materials and weapons. This feature is similar to how they can upgrade weapons with specific parts and such.

A recent leak has suggested three new ways to craft a set of new bow upgrades in-game. They have not been confirmed or denied as coming with any new update just yet.

Upcoming or scrapped Fortnite crafts

Upcoming/Scrapped Crafting Formulas (They are in the files but not enabled yet) pic.twitter.com/UYnXOBn7lG — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 4, 2021

The leak shows three sets of crafting mechanics for two different bows when crafted.

The first suggests that players can craft the Mechanical Shockwave Bow using one Drift Hop Flopper and the standard Mechanical Bow. The combination makes sense, as gamers saw many drift themes, and they showed lots of purple/pink energy.

The second combination shows the Primal Flame Bow being crafted out of a Molten Spicy Fish and the Primal Bow. The last combo is another Primal Flame Bow, but it’s made from a Pepper and Primal Bow.

The last two combinations also make lots of sense, considering one is a fire-type fish, and the pepper has allowed players to grow steam and turn all red from the heat.

It would be interesting to see these new crafting ideas in Fortnite, mainly because it gives players more options. Sometimes, crafting new weapons isn't as easy, as players need to look in specific areas for things like bones and mechanical parts.

However, items like fish can be found in virtually any body of water in Fortnite.

A crafted bow in the game (Image via Epic Games)

In general, it’ll add more variety as to what players can use, which is always great. Having a limited amount of items to use is tough, especially when the whole lobby is out to eliminate everyone else.

But since these leaks are essentially not confirmed, fans will have to wait and see if they get added to Fortnite.

