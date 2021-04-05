Fortnite Season 6: How to Activate the Clucking Mad Wrap Reactive Cammo In-Game

Fortnite gives players several different items to use when they head for a win.

One of the coolest parts about being able to customize skins with back bling, gliders, and emotes, is the ability to wrap all the tools and weapons. Wraps are exactly what they sound like, in-game wraps that essentially cover up a player's weapons, tools, and vehicles so they have a different look and style.

One of the newer Fortnite wraps is for Cluck, which is a reactive wrap.

Fortnites Clucking Mad Wrap

(Image via Twitter)

Wraps were introduced in Chapter 1 Season 7 and only available to those who purchased the battle pass at the time. At the moment, players can freely buy wraps in the item shop whenever they are listed. As noted, the latest addition to these wraps is the Clucking Mad wrap. This reactive wrap is available to those who have reached tier 66 of the Fortnite Battle Pass.

Cheep cheep cheep, cheep cheep b'kaw 🐔



Make your very own Cluck Papercraft, along with a couple of others in celebration of #SpringBreakout.



Grab the templates here: https://t.co/1z0qXUqqfs pic.twitter.com/j64nIcEQ9V — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 2, 2021

To activate this reactive wrap, players simply need to have it selected on their cosmetics for all weapons and use it. When in-game, all players have to do is equip the guns and shoot. Players will notice their wrap going from a pastel pink color to a feathered yellow wrap to match Clucks' skin. In the daytime, the wrap slowly fades in, while at night, the wrap quickly changes as the bullets burst.

This Is The BEST Reactive Wrap In The Season 6 Battle Pass (How Is The CLUCKING MAD Wrap Reactive?)https://t.co/1KxskyoIxt — Tabor Hill (@TaborTimeYT) April 4, 2021

Advertisement

One thing to note is that this reactive wrap doesn’t change or do much when used with a bow in the daytime. Could just be a glitch for now, because when players use it with a bow at night, its reactive feature changes after a few arrows are shot. Again, this could just be an in-game Fortnite bug with this wrap and should be settled when the next update comes around. What's cool about this reactive wrap is that it longers for just a bit longer compared to others.