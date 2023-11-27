The Talos Principle 2 Aerial Warp guide (Lost Puzzle 13)

The Talos Principle 2 offers a unique and thrilling gaming experience to puzzle enthusiasts. As the sequel to Croteam's 2014 indie puzzle sensation, the recent installment not only expands upon the success of its predecessor but also delves deeper into the traditional philosophical sci-fi themes that captivated players of the original game.

Those craving a genuine test of their skills must dig into the optional puzzles in the game called the Lost Puzzles. One of these challenges is the Aerial Warp puzzle room, which can be found on the Southern Coast. Here's how to solve the Aerial Warp puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve Aerial Warp in The Talos Principle 2

To solve Aerial Warp in The Talos Principle 2, start by teleporting to the platform at your upper left side. Take the teleport, jump down, and place it next to the Energy Gate on a platform. Pick up the fan and leave it on the platform alongside the teleport. Place the teleport to the platform next to the fan.

Place the fan on the red platform (Image via Croteam)

Then, take the fan, stand on the platform, and use the teleport. Return the fan to its initial spot, step on it, and pick up the Hexahedron. Position the Hexahedron on the platform with the teleport.

Place the Hexahedron on top of the fan (Image via Croteam)

Pick up the teleport and step onto the fan. Leave the teleporter on the platform. Head back down and place the Hexahedron on the fan catapult to propel it toward the platform.

Afterward, pick up the fan, then use the teleport. Insert the fan into the wall-mounted device and stand on the red platform beside it to activate the fan catapult that propels the Hexahedron through the glass wall opening. Do the same for the teleport device.

Use the fan to transport the teleport and Hexahedron (Image via Croteam)

Take the fan and use the teleport. Put the fan onto the device on the left side of the main room, then place the Hexahedron on the fan. Top it off by putting the teleport on the Hexahedron. Activate the switch on the wall, and when the Hexahedron rises into the air, use the teleport.

Teleport to the Hexahedron (Image via Croteam)

Jump onto the ledge to grab the second Hexahedron. Do the same setup on the other side, but this time, add the second Hexahedron. Use the teleport and place it on the platform on your side. Jump back down to deactivate the switch to lower the Hexahedron stack. Pick up one Hexahedron and use the teleport.

Take the Hexahedron to the platform (Image via Croteam)

Finally, use the Hexahedron as a platform to step on to reach the Progress Wheel and complete the puzzle.

This wraps up our Aerial Warp guide in The Talos Principle 2. Check this article for more Lost Puzzle Solutions.