The Talos Principle 2 Gateway Switch guide (High Plain puzzle 7)

The High Plain region in The Talos Principle 2 offers a challenging puzzle known as Gateway Switch, which is the seventh among eight different puzzle types in this area. This puzzle stands out as the most intricate puzzle in the entire region, requiring the activation of multiple switches to unlock the path for the main device. Upon successfully activating these switches, the pathway for the main device becomes accessible, and interacting with it concludes the Gateway Switch puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

Within the Gateway Switch puzzle, players will encounter valuable tools like jammers and connectors. Utilizing these devices becomes crucial for activating the switches. Subsequently, the laser barriers obstructing the path of the main device will be defused, allowing for its unimpeded progress.

This article offers guidance on successfully navigating and solving the complex Gateway Switch puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Gateway Switch puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Gateway Switch puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Start the puzzle by retrieving the jammer and placing it to your right. The jammer will then deactivate the laser barrier. Proceed straight until you encounter a connector aligned with two blue switches.

Take the connector, turn around, and spot a red switch in front of you. Select the red switch and, to its right, another red switch. Then, place the connector on the ground.

The jammer will disable the laser barrier. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Turn left to find a ladder. Ascend and head toward another area. Return to where you initially placed the jammer.

Retrieve the jammer and position it in front of the window. This action will disable the laser barrier in the area where the connector and red switches are located.

Select the red switches. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Pick up the jammer again and place it according to the image above. Move forward, pick up the connector, return to the jammer area, and select the red switch and another red switch on the right. Place the connector on the ground, and it will align with the switches.

Select all the switches in the puzzle area. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Return to the jammer area, pick it up, and head to the right end of the puzzle area. Drop the jammer, go back to pick up the connector, and select the two red switches and two blue switches. Turn right, select another blue switch, and nearby, find two switches of red and blue color. Select these switches as well.

Aim towards the corner. (Image via Devolver Digital)

After selecting all the switches, return to the jammer, pick it up, and aim towards the corner where the ladder is placed. The jammer will deactivate the barrier in that area, aligning the connector with every blue switch in the puzzle area.

Basically, the laser barriers continuously appear, and the only way to deactivate them is by facing the jammer towards them.

Pick up the jammer, head to the right side, and encounter a window. Through this window, spot the red switch. Aim the jammer towards the switch, and the laser barrier surrounding the red switch will be deactivated, aligning every red switch in the puzzle area with the connector.

Pick up the jammer once more, move forward, and aim it at the laser barrier obstructing the path to the main device. Clear the path, interact with the device, and complete your Gateway Switch puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.