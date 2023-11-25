The Talos Principle 2 Interplay guide (Lost Puzzle 8)

Lost Puzzles in The Talos Principle 2 are rewarding ventures for puzzle enthusiasts looking for a challenge in addition to those from the main storyline. These puzzles serve as a mental palate cleanser for moments when difficult ones have you stumped. While completing these challenges is optional, it's recommended to solve them for the experience.

You can find two Lost Puzzles in the frosty heights of Desolate Island: Passing Through and Interplay. The latter is a bit more difficult than the former, featuring a large puzzle area with several tools to interact with.

How to solve Interplay in The Talos Principle 2

The Interplay is the second Lost Puzzle in the Desolate Islands of The Talos Principle 2. To solve it, start by climbing over the red ladder to access the other side of the wall. Then, take the Connector and place it on top of the red platform while also linking it to the two red receivers on the far left and right of the room.

Link the Connector to the two receivers in this The Talos Principle 2 puzzle (Image via Croteam)

Locate another red platform just across the body inside the Energy Gate. Stand on it to disable the Energy Gate, and take control of the body inside.

Take control of the second body (Image via Croteam)

Climb the ladder to your left and pick up the Hexahedron. Switch control to the first body and go to where the second body was. Step on the jump pad at the back of the room to activate the fan catapult.

Switch control to the second body holding the Hexahedron. Use the fan catapult to go up and climb the elevated platform. Then, go to the other side.

You will be transported back to the Connector on top of the red platform. Place the Hexahedron on the fan catapult nearby and place the Connector on top of it. Link it to the two red receivers.

Follow this setup and link the Connector to the red receivers (Image via Croteam)

Take control of the body from the other side and place it near the metal bars. Switch control to the other body and stand on the red platform beside your Connector. This will disable the Energy Gate on the other side.

Control the other body and access the other Connector. Place it near the metal bars before switching control over the other body again. Using the ladder, go to the other side and stand on the red platform to activate the fan catapult once again.

Switch control over the body holding the Connector and stand on the fan catapult to reach the platform connected to the other side.

Use the previous mechanic to transport the Connector to the other side (Image via Croteam)

Instead of going to the other side immediately, position the Connector on top of the platform and connect it to the blue and red receivers.

Link the Connector to the two receivers (Image via Croteam)

Go to the other side and get the other Connector. Link it to the other Connector you just placed on the platform and to the blue receiver at the back of the room. Place it back on top of the Hexahedron.

Take control of the other body and get to the other side. Step on the red platform beside the Hexahedron with the Connector. This will open the Energy Gate with the Progress Wheel. Use the other body and go towards the wheel to complete the puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

This wraps up our Interplay puzzle solution in The Talos Principle 2.