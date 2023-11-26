The Talos Principle 2 Minimalism guide (Lost Puzzle 14)

The Talos Principle 2 features optional Lost Puzzles that act as bonus brain teasers for puzzle enthusiasts who want an extra challenge on top of the main game hurdles. They are handy brain refreshers when you are stumped with the game's main offerings. These puzzles aren't easy either, but they leave a sense of accomplishment after completion.

Down on the Southern Coast, you've got two Lost Puzzles: Minimalism and Aerial Wrap. Minimalism is all about mastery of the teleporter device, as it requires hopping between different floor levels to crack the code. Here's how you can get past this Lost Puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve Minimalism in The Talos Principle 2

You gain access to Minimalism after completing the fourth main puzzle in Southern Coast called Pushing Through.

To solve the puzzle, start by using the Jammer to deactivate the Energy Gate. Step into the fan located at the center of the main room and descend on the platform above. Pick up the teleport and place it somewhere visible from the ground, then descend from the upper level.

Place the Teleporter where you can access it from the ground (Image via Croteam)

Detach the fan and take it to the upper level using the teleport. Place the fan on the red platform and move the teleport near the platform. Return to the lower level to pick up the Jammer and use the teleport to move to the upper level once again.

Use the Jammer to disable the Energy Gate, then take the teleport to the room ahead. Place the teleport on the red platform to your right and the fan to your left.

Place the tools on the left and right platforms (Image via Croteam)

This opens the metal bars down below. Make your way down to pick up the Accumulator and use the teleport to ascend to the upper level.

Place the fan in the middle of the metal bars and place the Accumulator on the left red platform to open the gate once more. Take the fan to the lower level and place it on the red platform.

Teleport to the upper level and take the Accumulator on the opposite side. Connect it to the red receiver and take it back to the red platform on the other side to open the gate again.

Take the Accumulator on the other side and connect to the red receiver (Image via Croteam)

Descend to the lower level, take the fan on the red platform, and then use the teleport. Replace the Accumulator with the fan and take the Accumulator with you while heading back to the ground. Connect the Accumulator to the receiver and place it on the red platform to open the gate to the Progress Wheel.

Access the Progress Wheel to move to the next puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

This wraps up our Minimalism Lost Puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.