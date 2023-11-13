The Talos Principle 2 Passage guide (Wooded Plateau puzzle 6)

The Talos Principle 2 features an enriched storyline alongside creative puzzles rooted in both sci-fi and philosophical themes. The sequel introduces new puzzle mechanics, incorporating elements that may resonate if you're a fan of the original game. The sixth puzzle in the Wooded Plateau, the Passage, requires strategic use of jumping platforms and Drillers.

The Passage is a large puzzle room with key stuff spread out across the map. In the middle, you'll find a jumping platform and a fan on a square slot. When you head southwest, you'll see a ladder to climb to a Driller. On the east side is a Jammer sitting high, and on the southeast is a Driller and jumping platform.

How to solve the Passage in Talos Principle 2

To solve the Passage in Talos Principle 2, start by taking the fan from the central slot and head towards the northwest area of the map by jumping the platform.

Move to the northwest area using the platform (Image via Croteam)

Upon reaching the southeast area, insert the fan into the square slot. Take the Driller and use the jumping platform to move to the southwest area. Create a drill hole near the metal wall and drop the second Driller through the hole.

Drop the Driller in the hole (Image via Croteam)

Go down the platform, grab the Driller, and set it aside. Then, climb up the platform using a ladder and return to the first Driller. Drop it again through the hole you created.

Bring both Drillers to the east and position them under the structure housing the Jammer. Use one Driller to create a hole in the ceiling.

Create a hole in the ceiling (Image via Croteam)

Align the second Driller through the hole, allowing visual contact with the Jammer. Confirm the placement of the second hole, allowing the Jammer to fall freely.

Create another hole through the ceiling (Image via Croteam)

Take the Jammer to the central square slot and place it on the ground. Use one of the Drillers to create a hole in the metal wall to the southwest.

Create another hole in the wall (Image via Croteam)

Take the second Driller and leap towards the southeast area using the jumping platform. Swap the fan with the Driller and use the jumping platform to go to the hole you just created. Drop the fan through the hole.

Drop the fan through the hole in Talos Principle 2 (Image via Croteam)

Take the fan and attach it to the platform near the central slot. Using the platform, jump toward the Progress Wheel to complete the puzzle.

This wraps up the Passage guide in Talos Principle 2. Check this article for more puzzle solutions.