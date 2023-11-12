The Talos Principle 2 immerses players in a world full of mysteries and puzzles. The game equips them with a diverse range of tools, such as the Accumulator, the Connector, and teleporting devices, to tackle these brain-teasing challenges. As a sequel to the 2014 puzzle genre hit, it preserves the creative and intricate mechanics that made its predecessor popular.

Set thousands of years after the events of the original game, the sequel introduces a fresh storyline for players to explore. Each region in the game houses a multitude of puzzle-filled rooms. The Lost Marshes is among the zones in the game where they will encounter eight puzzles that stand between them and the next stage.

How to solve Propulsion in The Talos Principle 2

The Propulsion is the seventh puzzle in The Talos Principle 2's Lost Marshes area. In solving it, you will need to work with Inverters, Accumulators, Drillers, fans, and barriers.

Start the puzzle by moving past the transparent barrier to use the Driller, creating a hole in the wall. Then, remove the fan and swap it for the Hexahedron. Place the Inverter on the opposite side of the hole you just created.

Drill a hole in the wall (Image via Croteam)

Using the Accumulator, take the Inverter using the Item Swapper. Position the Accumulator on top of the Hexahedron in the first enclosure to target the blue light source.

Place the on top of the Hexahedron (Image via Croteam)

Afterward, swap the Hexahedron for the fan, then place it in the catapult/springboard device. Pick up the Accumulator and use the fan jump pad to reach the other side.

Next, swap the Accumulator for the Inverter via the Item Swapper, put the Inverter through the Driller hole, and then pick it up from the other side.

Ride the fan spring again and place the Inverter on the topmost ledge, providing a clear line of sight to target the red receptacle with the terminal.

Propulsion solution in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Croteam)

Finally, grab the Driller and exchange it with the Accumulator, linking the latter with the Inverter to cast a red beam.

Connect the Accumulator to the Inverter (Image via Croteam)

Since the Inverter is already linked to the receptacle, it lowers the gate to the Progress Wheel.

By following these steps, you will easily complete the Propulsion puzzle. The next one in the zone is the Transmission, which is a larger puzzle room.

Check this article for more puzzle solutions in The Talos Principle 2.