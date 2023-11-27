The Talos Principle 2 Question Block (Lost Puzzle 15)

The Talos Principle 2 features optional challenges called Lost Puzzles that act like bonus brain teasers. They're there for puzzle enthusiasts who crave more challenges aside from those required in the main story. While these serve as handy refreshers when the main puzzles have your brain in a twist, they're not a walk in the park either.

Among the Lost Puzzles in the game is the Question Block, the first puzzle in South 2. Solving it requires smart and strategic use of the Gravshifter and creative placement of the Hexahedron. It's a pretty small puzzle room in The Talos Principle 2, but it can be challenging if you don't know where to start.

How to solve the Question Block in The Talos Principle 2

The Question Block puzzle in the Talos Principle 2 is located in a small room. Unlike other puzzles with multiple tools at your disposal, you only get a Gravshifter and a Hexahedron.

To solve the puzzle, take the Gravshifter on the left side of the room and target the square device on the upper left side of the wall. Once the Hexahedron is pulled towards the device, use the Gravshifter once more for the Hexahedron to drop on the ground.

Use the Gravshifter to target the device (Image via Croteam)

Place the Hexahedron on top of the fan. Then place the Gravshifter on top of the red platform while targeting the left square device on the opposite side of the room.

Use the same mechanic to bring the Hexahedron to the other side (Image via Croteam)

Push the lifted Hexahedron to move it towards the device. Go to that side of the room and use the Gravshifter to bring the Hexahedron down. Get the latter and place it on the red platform nearby to disable the Energy Gate.

Place the Hexahedron on the red platform (Image via Croteam)

Take the Gravshifter once again to activate the square device on the left side of the room, creating a gravity field just above the Hexahedron. Use the Hexahedron as a platform to jump on the gravity field, allowing yourself to be transported to the room containing the Progress Wheel.

Use the gravity field to access the Progress Wheel (Image via Croteam)

Activate the Progress Wheel to complete the puzzle room.

This wraps up our Question Block guide. Check this article for more Lost Puzzle solutions in The Talos Principle 2.