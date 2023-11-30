The Talos Principle 2 Recycling guide (Verdant Canyon puzzle 5)

The Talos Principle 2 features a region called Verdant Canyon, where gravitational mechanics are introduced. This region contains eight main puzzles, two lost puzzles, a gold puzzle, and a lost lab, making it one of the most challenging zones in the game.

One of the puzzles within the area is Recycling, which involves various tools like Gravshifter, Connectors, and Hexahedrons to unlock the gate leading to the Progress Wheel. If you are having a hard time solving the fifth puzzle in Verdant Canyon, here's a guide to help you.

How to solve the Recycling in The Talos Principle 2

To solve the fifth puzzle in The Talos Principle 2's Verdant Canyon, begin by retrieving the Hexahedron on top of the gravity surface. Place the Hexahedron on the red platform nearby and use the jump pad to get to the other side of the room.

Place the Hexahedron on top of the red platform (Image via Croteam)

Grab the Gravshifter and place it on top of the red platform to lower the Energy Gate. Take the Connector to the previous room and move the Gravshifter to the other red platform to activate the jump pad.

Grab the Connector and use the jump pad to head back to the spawn area. Remove the Hexahedron on top of the red platform and replace it with the Connector. Link it to the two blue receivers.

Link the Connector to the two blue receivers (Image via Croteam)

Grab the Hexahedron and take it to the other room using the jump pad. Take the Gravshifter and aim it at the gravity surface through the window. This creates a gravity field and transports the Connector to the gravity surface.

Use the Gravshifter to move the Connector to the other side (Image via Croteam)

Use the Gravshifter once more to move the Connector to the top of the wall. Then, place it on top of the red platform to disable the Energy Gate.

Place the Hexahedron on top of the platform (Image via Croteam)

Take the Hexahedron and place it on the red platform near the Progress Wheel to disable the Energy Gate. This should complete the Recycling puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

This wraps up our Recycling guide in The Talos Principle 2. You can check more Verdant Canyon puzzle solutions here.

The Talos Principle 2 was released on November 2, 2023, and is currently available on PC, PS5, and Xbox.