The Talos Principle 2 Remember guide (Flooded Valley puzzle 8)

Developed by Croteam, The Talos Principle 2 continues the popular puzzle game series. The latest title features new mechanics, challenging puzzles, and a fresh storyline while adhering to the philosophical sci-fi theme of its predecessor. It's currently available to play on PC, PS5, and Xbox X/S.

There are several zones in The Talos Principle 2 that contain a set of challenges to overcome. Among the eight puzzle rooms in the Flooded Valley zone is Remember. It's a fairly large puzzle room with Hexahedrons, fan catapults, Accumulators, and Connectors. Here's how you solve this puzzle.

How to solve Remember in The Talos Principle 2

The Remember puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 is the eighth puzzle room in Flooded Valley. To solve it, you first need to charge the Accumulator. To do so, try to enter the transparent barrier and look for the charging source for the Accumulator. Then, you must link it to the Connector to obtain a red beam light.

Link the Connector to the receiver (Image via Croteam)

This should unlock another barrier that points you to the next location. From there, you’ll see a Hexahedron block. Pick up the Hexahedron block and then bring it to the enclosure. To do that, you must utilize the fan catapult. Once you step on the plate, the block will be tossed into the enclosure.

Place the Hexahedron on the fan catapult (Image via Croteam)

Upon reaching the main area, you'll need to use the Accumulator to link the first receptacle to the receiver at the back of the wall. You must strategically place the Connector and then drop the Hexahedron on the red button at the back of the wall to allow wall rotation.

Link the Connector to the two receptacles (Image via Croteam)

Once it rotates, the next step is to bring the Hexahedron near the final receptacle beside the Progress Wheel. Then, pick up the Accumulator into the back area and place it on top of the Hexahedron to link it to the last and final receptacle.

Place the Accumulator on top of the Hexahedron to unlock the barrier (Image via Croteam)

This should unlock the transparent barrier on your right. After accessing the Progress Wheel, you are finally finished with the Remember puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

This wraps up our Remember puzzle guide in The Talos Principle 2. Check this article for more puzzle solutions.