The Talos Principle 2 Supportive Apparatus guide (Western Delta puzzle 2)

The Talos Principle 2 adds a fresh and creative perspective to the puzzle game genre, infusing it with unique mechanics and philosophical themes carried over from its 2014 predecessor. The game offers a diverse range of regions for players to explore, each containing multiple puzzle rooms that adhere to a specific theme.

One such region in the game is the Western Delta, which is set in a stone landscape with buildings and metal bars. Within this region, players will encounter the Supportive Apparatus, a large puzzle room featuring Connectors, Hexahedrons, and moving platforms. Here's how to solve the puzzle.

How to solve Supportive Apparatus in The Talos Principle 2

Link the Connector to the two red receivers. (Image via Croteam)

The Supportive Apparatus is the second puzzle in Western Delta in The Talos Principle 2. To solve the puzzle, start by picking up the Connector in the spawn area. Head to the deeper part of the room, then link the Connector to the red receivers through the window with metal bars.

Return to the starting area and stand on the red platform to disable the Energy Gate. The red beams should connect, and the Hexahedron should move to the center of the room.

Move the Hexahedron to the center of the room. (Image via Croteam)

Take the Connector and place it on top of the red platform so you can retrieve the Hexahedron. Replace the Connector with the Hexahedron, then take the Connector inside the room. Link it to the two red receivers on your left and right.

Link the Connector to the red receivers. (Image via Croteam)

Locate Connector 2 near the left red receiver, then place it on top of the Hexahedron while linking it to Connector 1 and the remaining red receiver. The floating platform should move forward toward the end of the room.

Connector setup in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Croteam)

Remove the Hexahedron from the red platform and place it against the metal bars near the Progress Wheel. Retrieve Connector 2 and place it on top of the Hexahedron while linking it to Connector 1 and a nearby red receiver.

This should disable the Energy Gate that blocks the Progress Wheel. Access the Progress Wheel to complete the puzzle.

By completing these steps, you should be able to solve the Supportive Apparatus puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. Check this article for more Western Delta puzzle solutions.