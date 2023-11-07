The Talos Principle 2 The Escape guide (Southern Coast puzzle 2)

The Talos Principle 2 boasts a captivating storyline and an extensive array of demanding missions. These introduce intricate puzzles that require effective use of the devices within the confines of each specific puzzle area. As you progress through the main campaign, you'll eventually reach the southern coast region. In this area, you'll encounter a multitude of puzzles, one of which is known as "The Escape."

The Escape puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 primarily revolves around a laser-based puzzle that offers a significant level of complexity. Your primary goal within this puzzle is to engage with the main device. But to reach that point, you must first conquer the laser-based challenge. This article offers strategies and tips to facilitate the smooth and efficient completion of the Escape puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve The Escape puzzle in The Talos Principle 2?

The Escape puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

During your primary campaign playthrough of The Talos Principle 2, you'll arrive at the southern coast. Once you reach there, your first task will be to solve the Phase Entry puzzle. Upon successfully completing it, you'll unlock access to the next area, where you'll encounter a new challenge known as "The Escape."

In this challenge, you'll have several helpful devices at your disposal, including the Driller, Connector, and Teleportation device. The Driller will be instrumental in boring through iron walls, creating portal-like openings for object transfer.

The Connector will enable you to link the laser lights of the red devices, allowing you to navigate through the blue barriers. Lastly, the Teleportation device, as the name states, will aid you in moving from one location to another.

Pick up the connector and place it. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Begin the puzzle by first selecting the Driller tool and positioning it in front of you, facing the wall. This action will allow you to take the connector from the hole you've made. Pick up the connector and place it in a way so that its laser will align with the two red devices. Refer to the image above for clearer instructions.

Take the connector and place it. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Next, make your way to the location of the connector. Take it and position it so that its laser aligns with the three red devices. Again, use the image as a reference.

Go straight and pick up the teleporting device. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Continue straight without making any turns and acquire the teleporting device. Lift it and place it in the same spot where you had previously positioned the Driller.

Place the connector close to the hole. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Return to the area where you had initially placed the connector and pick it up. Now, position it close to the hole so that it connects with two red devices. Refer to the image for guidance.

Place the connector between the two blue devices. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Return to where you left the Driller, remove the connector from the hole, and position it between the two blue devices, ensuring the blue lasers connect. Retrieve the Driller and place it in the location indicated in the image provided.

Subsequently, pick up the teleporter and use it to travel through the newly created hole that you drilled. Upon teleporting, you will find the main device. Finally, interact with the device to successfully complete the puzzle.

