The Talos Principle 2 Translocator guide (Southern Coast puzzle 6)

The Talos Principle 2 offers a diverse array of challenging puzzles that demand strategic utilization of digital tools. As you progress through the main campaign, you'll face complex puzzles but also have access to tools like electric cubic devices, teleporting devices, jammers, and laser-based devices. Your success in solving these puzzles hinges on your adept use of these items.

In the game's Southern section, you'll encounter a range of puzzles, including one known as the Translocator. Although this particular puzzle is less intricate compared to the others found in the Southern Coastal region, it's essential to understand the mechanics of the devices in the vicinity for solving it.

This article offers valuable guidance and strategies to help you conquer the Translocator puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Translocator puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Translocator puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon reaching the Southern Coastal region during the main campaign playthrough of The Talos Principle 2, you will come across five puzzles. To progress, you must successfully navigate through the Phase Entry, The Escape, Through the Wall, Pushing Through, and Dyad challenges before gaining access to the Translocator.

Much like the previous puzzles, this one involves electrical devices, including a cubic device, a teleportation device, and a main mechanism device that requires interaction. However, to reach the main device, you'll need to manipulate the bluish barriers obstructing your path.

Place the cubic device in the cubic spot. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Begin the puzzle by picking the cubic device before you and then place it on the right side in the designated cubic spot. You'll see two vacant cubic spaces and a teleporting device. Proceed by advancing and standing within one of the cubic spaces and then teleport to the location where the teleporting device is situated.

Stand on the empty cubic space. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Next, pick up the teleporting device and place it in the nearby cubic space. Continue forward, pick up the cubic device, and stand on the empty cubic space. After that, teleport to the location while holding the cubic device where the teleporting device is located.

Place the teleporting device in the vacant cubic slot. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now, place the cubic device in the empty cubic slot, pick up the teleporting device, move forward, and place it in the vacant cubic slot. Next, pick up the cubic device and insert it into the empty cubic slot. After that, pick up the teleporting device and head to the rear side of the area.

Place the cubic device where the main device is located. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now, head back and take the cubic device with you. Go to the area's rear side, where the main device is located, and position it as indicated in the image above. Then, go back and retrieve the teleporting device. Head back to where you placed the cubic device and position it in the upper section, enabling you to access it.

Proceed to the upper section, where you will encounter another empty cubic slot. Stand there, pick up the cubic device, and place it in the slot. This action will grant you access to the main device spot. Teleport to that location and interact with the main device to complete the puzzle.

Despite the challenging nature of the puzzles in The Talos Principle 2, the game provides an engaging and exhilarating gaming experience that grants players a deeper insight into the world of robots.