The Talos Principle 2 Transference guide (Western Delta puzzle 8)

The Talos Principle 2 presents an array of distinctive puzzles, demanding players to cleverly employ various devices such as accumulators, connectors, and teleportation devices. To complete each puzzle successfully, players must interact with a central device. These puzzles are integral to the main campaign, which takes players through different regions. The Western Delta region, for example, introduces several unique puzzles for players to navigate.

In this region of The Talos Principle 2, players will encounter the Transference puzzle, marking the eighth and final challenge in that area. Successfully solving it concludes the playthrough of the Western region. That said, this article offers strategies to conquer the Transference puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Transference puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Transference puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Devolver Digital)

To initiate the puzzle, start by grabbing the Connector. Move right, then proceed straight until you encounter a machine with a teleportation device. Swap the Connector for the teleportation device, place it nearby, and then pick the driller. Use it to create a hole in the wall for passage.

Select the mechanism device keeping the connector in hand (Image via Devolver Digital)

Then, pick up the teleportation device. Place it through the newly created hole and teleport to that area. Now go straight, turn left, and find a Connector. Collect it, turn right, and select the mechanism device.

Place the teleportation device through the hole (Image via Devolver Digital)

Insert the Connector into the empty cubic slot in the same area. Use the image for reference. Turn back, pick up the teleportation device, place it through the hole, teleport, and swap it with the Connector in the device.

Stand next to the driller and wait for a few seconds (Image via Devolver Digital)

Take the Connector, choose the one beyond the hole, turn left, select a red switch, and place it according to the image. Stand next to the driller and wait as the mechanism device, located through the hole, starts moving.

Place the driller by the wall (Image via Devolver Digital)

Pick up the Connector and place it in the device. Then, position the teleportation device next to the driller and place the latter by the wall with the initial hole. Once more, insert the teleporter through the hole and teleport.

Return to the hole and find a ladder (Image via Devolver Digital)

Pick up the teleporter, go straight, and then turn left. Place the teleportation device towards the fence, return to the hole, and find a ladder to ascend to the next area.

In the area where you initially placed the driller, pick it up, go left, and teleport to where the teleportation device was placed. Turn right, go straight, and encounter a moving device. Ascend and position the driller against the wall. Go back, collect the teleportation device, place it near the driller, teleport to the next area, and interact with the main device to complete the puzzle.