The Talos Principle 2 Universal Activation guide (Anthropic Hills puzzle 1)

The Talos Principle 2 starts slowly but ramps up its difficulty once you get close to the finale. Among the last few levels of the game is the Anthropic Hill, which features some of the most complex puzzles. This is best exemplified by its second puzzle, called the Universal Activation, which can be quite tricky to solve.

While Universal Activation has the same basic principles as some of the earlier puzzles in the title, the way you need to align and interact with the connectors and wall panels can be quite a hassle. This is especially true for players who are new to the series or puzzle platformer games in general.

The Anthropic Hill puzzles can be quite difficult, requiring creative and critical thinking to get through them. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to solve the Universal Activation puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to easily solve the Universal Activation puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

In theory, the Universal Activation puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 is quite straightforward. You have three laser doors and two connectors. All you have to do is use each connector in such a way that you can unlock all the laser doors and reach the progress wheel. However, the tricky part is to manage the range of each connector.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily solve the Universal Activation puzzle in Croteam's latest title:

As soon as you enter the puzzle area, head to your right and grab the blue connector in front of you.

Place the connector in front of the laser door on the right and connect it to the blue panel on the adjacent wall to unlock it.

Once the laser door is unlocked, head inside the room, pick up the red connector, and place it near the laser door to the left side of the area.

Make sure you place the blue connector in such a way that its range extends to the left side of the puzzle area.

Pick up the red connector, connect it to the red wall panel across the laser door on the left, and place it on the ground within the blue connector's range.

If you follow all these steps in order, placing the red connector will unlock the final laser door, allowing you to reach the progress wheel. Simply head to the next area and interact with the progress wheel to conclude the Universal Activation puzzle.

The Talos Principle 2 is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.