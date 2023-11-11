The Talos Principle 2 Up and Down guide (Lost Marshes puzzle 6)

The Talos Principle 2 is a sequel to the puzzle genre hit from 2014, The Talos Principle, which incorporates sci-fi and philosophical themes in its puzzles. Like its predecessor, this title offers a captivating campaign filled with challenging puzzles that demand strategic thinking from players. While some puzzles may seem daunting at first, the game equips you with tools that, when used effectively, can simplify the solving process.

In the Lost Marshes region, The Talos Principle 2 introduces eight puzzles. This discussion zeroes in on the sixth one, known as Up and Down.

How to solve the Up and Down puzzle in Talos Principle 2

To crack this The Talos Principle 2 puzzle, start by using the jump pad to your right and moving to the concrete block across the room. Remove the fan on your right and descend from the block.

Detach the fan on top of the block (Image via Croteam)

Locate the red button in front of the blue barrier and attach the fan to the red button to unlock the barrier. Pick up the Inverter nearby and trade it for the Hexahedron inside the newly accessible area.

Place the fan on the red button (Image via Croteam)

Return to the puzzle's starting point, where you'll find the jump pad you used earlier. Retrieve the fan from the previous barrier and carry it to the top of the concrete block.

Use the jump pad you set up earlier to access the block. Attach the fan to another jump pad on your right.

Attach the fan to the jump pad on top of the block (Image via Croteam)

Take the Hexahedron to your left, and use the jump pad to propel yourself across the room. You will get to a small platform housing a Connector. Swap the Hexahedron for the Connector and descend.

Swap the Hexahedron for the RGB Converter (Image via Croteam)

Use the first jump pad to propel yourself onto the concrete block. Stand on the corner, survey the area, and identify two receivers. Position the Connector where it can link to both of them.

Link the RGB Converter to the receivers in Talos Principle 2 (Image via Croteam)

Detach the nearby fan and position it on the red button just below the block to open the blue barrier. Retrieve the other fan near the initial jump pad and exchange it for the Inverter inside.

Connect the Inverter to the receiver and RGB Converter (Image via Croteam)

Move to the designated area as shown in the image above and connect the Inverter to the blue receiver and RGB Converter. This should unlock the barrier containing the Progress Wheel.

This concludes the Up and Down puzzle in Talos Principle 2. Check this article if you need some help with the Twice puzzle in the Lost Marshes region.