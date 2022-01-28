The three great martial trials: Genshin Impact quest guide with steps

Erebo's Secret: The Three Great Martial Trials is a World Quest in Genshin Impact that is available in Enkanomiya. The quest will be initiated after players defeat the Abyss Lector Fathomless Flames and visit an afterimage named Erebo.

Erebo's location in Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

The World Quest unlocks three new island regions in Enkanomiya, and anyone who's interested in the storyline and open-world exploration must try it out.

Here's a quick guide to completing the World Quest in some simple steps.

Erebo's Secret: The Three Great Martial Trials quest in Genshin Impact

The quest is further divided into three parts:

1) Kunado's Locus

In the first part, players have to reach Kunado's Locus Island at the southern end of Enkanomiya. They can first go to The Serpent's Heart and visit the location marked in the image below:

Investigate the pool at this location at The Serpent's Heart (Image via Genshin Impact)

At the marked location, there's a pool. Investigating this pool at night opens a portal that takes travelers to Kunado's Locus island.

Players then have to talk to an afterimage called Daimon, who will request that they release all the Flames of the High Gate. The flames are located on pillars that are surrounded by barriers.

Follow these steps to release the flames:

Switch to Whitenight. Light up the first torch towards the left.

Light up the second torch on the right.

Switch to Evernight. Light up the first torch on the right.

Light up the second torch on the left.

Defeat the enemies and climb the pillars to release the flames.

2) Yachimatahiko's Trial

There's a similar pool at The Narrows region that takes travelers to Yachimatahiko's Locus island.

Investigate the pool at The Narrows (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yet again, they are expected to release all the Flames of the High Gate. This time, the flames are locked behind certain walls and gates. There is a time cycle changing mechanism and two triangular mechanisms that are functional in Evernight and Whitenight, respectively.

Follow these steps to release all the flames:

Visit the marked location of the flames on the map and climb the stairs. Interact with the triangular mechanism there that moves a wall and unlocks the first flame.

Switch to Whitenight. Go down and interact with the triangular mechanism to open the gate to the second flame.

Switch to Evernight. Go down and interact with the triangular mechanism to move a wall. The third flame is behind the wall.

Switch to Whitenight. There are three transparent pillars and the fourth flame is located on one of the pillars.

Finally, Genshin Impact players can switch to Evernight and talk to Uda, thereby completing the trial.

3) Yachimatahime's Trial

The third pool is located at The Evernight Temple region. Travelers can investigate it during Evernight and reach the mysterious island. The game has not marked the flames on this island, so players have to find them through their own observation.

The location of the four flames has been marked in the image below:

Location of four flames at Yachimatahime's Locus island (Image via Genshin Impact)

After releasing the flames, players can talk to Eki, and the quest will come to an end. As a reward, players will recieve Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and other hidden achievements.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact version 2.4 is live and the Lantern Rite festival in Liyue has returned. The Fleeting Colors in Flight event has been great so far, and players will soon get a free four-star character and Ningguang skin.

Edited by Saman