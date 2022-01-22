5 Enkanomiya hidden quests you may have missed in Genshin Impact

Enkanomiya is a new area in Genshin Impact 2.4, located underneath Watatsumi Island. There are bound to be numerous new hidden World Quests within a new location.

Some tasks provide secret achievements, precious chests, and even luxurious chests. Some World Quests are hidden and players may not know how to start them as the mini-map doesn't show the blue exclamation marks. Here are five hidden Enkanomiya Quest players that you might have missed.

Genshin Impact's hidden World Quest in Enkanomiya

1) Lotus Eater World Quest

Water the Dragonbone Flower (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lotus Eater is a hidden quest that can only be started after players activate the sigils inside a cave underneath The Serpent's Heart. Then, head to the blue sigil walls and walk through the wall according to the sigils to spawn an afterimage NPC.

The NPC will activate the quest. Players can follow the navigation until they reach the end of the task, where they need to water the Dragonbone Flower. Wait until the next day (real-time) to gain Dragonbone Orb and complete the quest.

2) Collections of Dragons and Snakes World Quest

Talk to Ema to start the quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

This quest unlocks a secret mirror library area and rewards players with a luxurious chest. Players can start the World Quest by talking to a librarian in The Narrows.

During the task, gamers need to collect five books scattered around Enkanomiya. Four of them are locked behind another World Quest, while another can be bought from Yae Publishing House in Inazuma.

3) The Phaethons' Syrtos World Quest

The NPC is locked behind a barrier of two Seelies (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Phaethons' Syrtos quest will unlock a secret achievement, 'The Children of God Shall Dance.' This World Quest can only be activated after the Traveler talks to the NPC inside a barrier of two Seelies in Evernight Temple.

The quest is relatively easy as players only need to offer a Sango Pearl to seven royal tombs. These tombs will be marked on the mini-map.

4) Antigonus World Quest

The afterimages are located under teleport waypoint (Image via WoW Quest, YouTube)

Antigonus World Quest is a short one where players need to find an NPC and defeat a Ruin Guard. However, the location to start the quest might be tricky to find as the Traveler must jump off the cliff from Dainichi Mikoshi and glide to the platform underneath it.

5) Date's Challenge World Quest

Date is inside the underground room below a labyrinth (Image via WoW Quest, YouTube)

After solving the labyrinth puzzle northeast of Evernight Temple, players can only find Date. Unfortunately, his location is underneath the maze and locked behind a gate.

Once starting the Date's Challenge World Quest, gamers must go to another location and solve another labyrinth puzzle. The reward for this maze is a luxurious chest.

Also Read Article Continues below

Completing a World Quest may take some time to finish as the length of one task is unpredictable. However, most quests in Genshin Impact usually give hefty rewards after players solve the quests, so they should complete the tasks they have free time.

Edited by Srijan Sen