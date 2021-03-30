Top 3 underwhelming Fighting-type Pokemon from Johto

Just like everything else in the Pokemon series, not all Fighting-type Pokemon are built equally. The Generation II main series Pokemon games mostly consist of Fighting-type Pokemon that hailed from the Kanto region but are also native to the Johto region.

While the Johto region did get some new exclusives (for the time) it also has a few duds for fans to talk about.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The top 3 most underwhelming Fighting-type Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Hitmonchan

Image via The Pokemon Company

Out of the three possible evolutions of the Pokemon Tyrogue, Hitmonchan is the most lackluster of all three.

Hitmonchan is a Fighting-type Pokemon that, while introduced in Generation I in the Kanto region, is paid attention to more in the Johto games due to it being one of the few Pokemon to get a baby Pokemon pre-evolution.

Out of all of the variations, Hitmonchan’s design is easily the worst. It looks like the Pokemon is a boxer wearing a purple piece of fabric held with a belt, it’s atrocious.

#2 - Mankey

Image via The Pokemon Company

Known as the “Pig Monkey Pokemon”, Mankey is a Fighting-type Pokemon that though it originates in the Generation I games, is also native to the Johto region as well.

Mankey evolves into Primeape starting at level 28. Other than Mankey’s unsettling appearance, it really does not have much to offer trainers. Mankey has a base stat of 305 which is not the worst for Pokemon in its rank but it definitely is not the best.

With no immunities, the only thing to really save Mankey in a heated battle is the fact that it has a resistance to Rock, Bug, and Dark-type Pokemon.

Even Mankey’s shiny variant is underwhelming as it was just given this unpleasant green color and that was all.

#1 - Tyrogue

Image via The Pokemon Company

Introduced in Generation II, Tyrogue is a Fighting-type baby Pokemon. Known as the Scuffle Pokemon, Tyrogue can evolve into one of three Pokemon: Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and Hitmontop.

All of these evolutions depend on different stat variables. This odd evolutionary family is also the coolest part of Tyrogue’s whole existence.

With a low base stat total of 210, Tyrogue has a stat board with 35 all the way across. With three weaknesses and the ability to be damaged normally by over ten different types of Pokemon, using Tyrogue in battle would truly be an interesting time depending on the opponent.

According to Bulbapedia, In Generation II the only move Tyrogue can learn by leveling up is Tackle which really cements its spot on this list.

