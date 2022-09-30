The Whole Nine Yards SBC in FIFA 23 - How to complete, expected costs, and more

The Whole Nine Yards SBC in FIFA 23 is one of the advanced options that players can complete to earn some valuable rewards. The SBC is available throughout the game, and they can complete it to get the hang of the basics of complex ones.

Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) require players to form squads and submit them to earn rewards. Each squad must meet certain pre-mentioned conditions, and players will have to complete the squads accordingly. At the outset, they can sometimes appear very daunting, especially when it's an advanced one like The Whole Nine Yards SBC.

However, solving the SBC becomes easy when players know the exact strategy and the necessary cards. Since they won't expire, there's no rush and players can take their time with it. But doing so is recommended due to the available rewards and the potential coins one might need to spend.

With careful planning, FIFA 23 players can do The Whole Nine Yards SBC without spending any extra coins.

The Whole Nine Yards SBC in FIFA 23 is a must-do for completing advanced options

The Whole Nine Yards SBC is third in the Hybrid Leagues Challenge, the first of three permanent advanced ones for FIFA 23 players.

Hybrid Leagues SBC has four individual ones, and each can be done as a standalone choice. Doing all four will allow players to get individual and collective rewards to improve the payoff.

Tasks for The Whole Nine Yards SBC

Leagues: Exactly 9

Same League Count: Max 2

Same Club Count: Max 2

Rare: Min 6

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 21

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack

If a FIFA 23 player completes it without fodder, they can estimate a cost of about 6,500 FUT coins. However, it can be reduced if they use cards from their collections. Prices will also vary based on the server of the players, with the PC version having a higher cost of around 1,000 FUT coins.

Completing The Whole Nine Yards is relatively simple, and the target should be to use players of the same nationality. Using Brazilian or French footballers can be a good choice as they're spread all across the globe.

The completion cost seems a bit high but can be well worth the effort. The chances of getting good cards from a Prime Gold Players pack are mixed at best; this time, EA Sports has made them untradable. This is the main gripe that the community has against the advanced SBCs this year.

The Whole Nine Yards SBC is also required to be completed for the Hybrid Leagues. After completing the Hybrid Leagues SBC, FIFA 23 players will get one Jumbo Rare Players Pack. However, it is also untradable like the rest in the advanced SBC section.

Despite their untradable nature, the rewards can be quite useful as players are just getting started in the game. The cards obtained from these packs can be used to improve lineup, or they can be used later as fodder for other SBCs.

