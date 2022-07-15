The Wizard of Awes challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

Clash of Clans developers frequently release troop challenges and events in the game to allow players to earn extra resources like potions, gems, experience, and other items. Players are required to use a particular troop in online multiplayer battles in order to complete the Clash of Clans' troop challenges.

The Wizard of Awes is the newest addition to the in-game troop challenges, and it requires players to use a certain number of Wizards in their army composition to win multiplayer battles. To obtain the rewards, participants must complete this challenge before July 15. The Wizard of Awes challenge, its rewards, and the attacking strategies for the battles will be covered in this article.

Latest troop challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans and Finer Miner ⛏ (train Wizards and Miners at 80% off!) Hey Chief! Don't forget that you can win a Hero Potion and Training Potion in our current in-game events: Wizard of Awesand Finer Miner ⛏ (train Wizards and Miners at 80% off!) Hey Chief! Don't forget that you can win a Hero Potion and Training Potion in our current in-game events: Wizard of Awes 🔥 and Finer Miner ⛏ (train Wizards and Miners at 80% off!) https://t.co/gORvePLeqG

The Wizard of Awes challenge is a straightforward troop challenge that requires players to use Wizards in multiplayer battles and win them. The number of Wizards to use in the army composition depends on the player's Town Hall level.

The challenge has been made available by Clash of Clans developers twice before in this year; the first was in February 2022, and the second time was in April 2022.

The in-game description of The Wizard of Awes challenge is as follows:

"What's a Wizard good for? His magic spells victory when you use them at a discount during this event."

To complete the challenge, Town Hall 13 players must win 10 multiplayer battles with at least eight Wizards in their army composition. Players will receive incentives like Research Potion and 500 experience after they have won ten battles. This can be checked on the progress bar on the event page.

Powerful attacking strategies for The Wizard of Awes challenge

After five wins in multiplayer battles, players will receive the Research Potion, which enhances laboratory speed by 24 times for an hour.

Before deciding on an attacking strategy for this challenge, players need to remember that they need to have the necessary number of Wizards in their army to complete the challenge.

The following are a few attacking strategies for The Wizard of Awes challenge in Clash of Clans:

A GoWipe attacking strategy can make use of wizards along with Pekkas and Golems. This is one of the most potent attacking strategies accessible at any Town Hall level.

Players can use Witches and Bowlers along with Wizards to attack an enemy base. Witch Skeletons' can distract the defenses, and Bowlers can tank some damage while Wizards and Witches clear the base.

Players can also use a less expensive Giants attack strategy with Wizards. This is comparable to the attack strategy used by players in Town Hall 6, which consists of Giants, Archers, Barbarians, and Wizards.

Troop challenges in Clash of Clans are a fantastic method to gain extra magic items, experience, gold, elixir, dark elixir, and other resources. However, players need to complete The Wizard of Awes troop challenge before the deadline in order to obtain the rewards associated with it.

