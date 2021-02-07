The Zoe Laverne hate train rages on as Twitter users want her canceled for her relationship with a 13-year-old

Zoe Laverne's past relationship has been brought to light again. This is after Tony Lopez and his brother's allegation brought up the conversation regarding pedophilia in TikTok to the mainstream.

Tony Lopez and his brother are in hot water for allegedly soliciting a minor for sexual pictures. This reminded fans of the time when Zoe Laverne kissed a 13-year-old fan on a livestream and was accused of having a romantic and sexual relationship with him. Many fans called Laverne a groomer due to these allegations.

if u like zoe laverne. unfollow me, she’s a groomer — christina! ☾ (@brocksscholl) February 6, 2021

So let me get this straight. zoe laverne a girl who kissed a 13 year old boy, while she's 19 still has a platform with 17.7 million followers? — ch1ak1n4n4m1 (@ch1ak1n4n4m1) February 6, 2021

Zoe Laverne responded to the accusations stating that the young boy was her best friend. She went on to defend her situation and stated that she isn't a pedophile. This is how she explained the situation:

"We both were in a dark place when we first became friends and we both just ended up catching feelings for each other."

Advertisement

There were no real consequences for Zoey Laverne. She did not receive a lawsuit, and the boy defended her integrity.

Related: Zoe Laverne reveals she might be pregnant, and the internet can't believe it

Related: "I kissed a minor": Zoe Laverne claims to have taken accountability for her actions

Zoe Laverne and other TikTok stars might not be the only ones in this situation

Bryant Eslava was also found to have been soliciting photos of underage girls on his Tumblr blog. TikTok grooming has become a very common subject in the news.

When Tony Lopez was accused, he released an Instagram video apologizing for what he had done. He mentioned the conversation with the young lady and said that he did not know her age.

TODAY IN SHADE: Tony Lopez, who is currently being sued for allegedly having inappropriate contact with 2 minors, seemingly shades the influencers who dropped him and his brother Ondreaz as a result of the allegations saying “trust me they ain’t no better.” pic.twitter.com/HnkGH5JhlX — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 3, 2021

how are zoe laverne, tony lopez and his brother (and all pedos!!) still not cancelled, and y'all are trynna cancel someone who donated millions for charity and cares about their content, embarrassed to be in gen z — dan (@beansbybeast) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

A tweet from Tony Lopez stated that those who were abandoning him in his time of need only cared about their followers and likes. He tweeted that they were no better than he was.

Guys ive had it zoe Laverne had the nasty with a 13 year old and shes didn't go to jail thats not fair if a guy did that it would be FBI open up no way if this gets 2 million likes someone will have to make a petition to charge zoe with being a pedophile whos with me — slavseekov saleh (@Saleh20958156) February 6, 2021

Related: "I miss you": Zoe Laverne joins 13-year-old Connor Joyce's live stream, enrages fans with comments