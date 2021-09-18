There are no codes in Roblox Blade Quest (September 2021)

In Roblox Blade Quest, players can battle monsters, cast spells, and level up to become a master swordsman.

Rare blades and magic spells are the main goals in Roblox Blade Quest. By traveling across a variety of maps, defeating enemies, and looting, players can obtain some of the best weapons and abilities.

Roblox Blade Quest is still in its nascent stages. As of September 2021, there aren't any codes for players to use.

Will there ever be codes for Roblox Blade Quest?

A featured image for Blade Quest. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

There are a ton of Roblox games that contain codes for cosmetics, currency, and more. It only makes sense that Roblox Blade Quest will also have some in the future. Incorporation of codes depends on the developer of the game.

What kind of codes could Roblox Blade Quest have?

Considering games that are similar to Roblox Blade Quest, it is easy to identify what kind of codes would be appreciated by loyal players. Codes are meant to help beginners and veterans alike progress in the game.

As for Roblox Blade Quest, players would love codes for XP, in-game currencies, specialty blades, and other cosmetics.

What if Roblox Blade Quest never implements codes?

A player battling in Blade Quest. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

This is a question on the minds of many Roblox Blade Quest fans. Codes are a great way to expand player base, giving new users a few rewards to get their journey started.

Having said that, the game can choose not to provide any promotional codes at all. That would mean players need to grind the old fashioned way. There will be no freebies.

Leveling up, collecting the rarest blades, and becoming the strongest player in Roblox Blade Quest would require a lot of work. Exclusion of codes would certainly incite a discourse in the community.

