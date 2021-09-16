Roblox Survive the Killer Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Survive the Killer is a game on the platform that resembles the popular Dead by Daylight.

Players are either assigned a Survivor role or a Killer role. The Survivors must hide from the killer, save each other, and escape together. The killer, naturally, is tasked with eliminating all of the Survivors before they can run.

There are promotional codes for Roblox Survive the Killer, but they do not provide any in-game advantage. Instead, Roblox Survive the Killer codes help with different cosmetics, such as knives and outfits.

Codes for Roblox Survive the Killer (September 2021)

A street within Survive the Killer. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

700M: Redeem this code for 700M Slycer

Expired Codes

cupid2021: Redeem this code for the Heartbreaker Knife

How to redeem codes in Roblox Survive the Killer

The code redemption window for Survive the Killer. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

To redeem Roblox Survive the Killer codes, you will need to launch the game and look for the Twitter icon. It will have the word Codes written underneath it. Click on that.

Do this quickly because games start relatively fast when you join a lobby. You'll have a limited amount of time to enter the codes. Hurry and copy the code you want to redeem, then paste it into the textbox.

Hit Enter on your keyboard after the code has been pasted in. If it is active and inputted correctly, you will be advised that the respective Roblox Survive the Killer reward has been added to your character.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar