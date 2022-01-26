There is no way to play Dying Light 2 Stay Human early

Early access is an integral part of the industry nowadays, and fans are wondering if they can get their hands on Dying Light 2 Stay Human before others.

This new entry in the zombie-ridden open-world franchise will have players busy with hundreds of hours of gameplay to complete it and all of its future downloadable content.

Unless you are a creator who was gifted an early copy or are lucky to find one for sale at your local game store, everyone will have to wait and start the sequel to Dying Light at the same time.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human does not have early access

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will arrive on February 4, 2022, for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It is also playable as a cloud version on Nintendo Switch.

There are several preorder incentives and bonuses for players, but none of them include the ability to load up the game before the majority of the population. February 4 is the launch for everybody.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame

#DyingLight2 #StayHuman It all starts on release, but it's just the beginning! We're planning to keep enhancing the game with DLCs, challenges, stories, events, and more for at least 5 years, and that's a minimum! You sure won't be bored! It all starts on release, but it's just the beginning! We're planning to keep enhancing the game with DLCs, challenges, stories, events, and more for at least 5 years, and that's a minimum! You sure won't be bored!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman https://t.co/ppJvu2G1sm

However, players can purchase it and have it installed before its release. This will ensure that the moment it is unlocked for play, it can be opened with no additional updates or downloads.

Those who buy Dying Light 2 Stay Human directly from the Techland Store will not only be supporting the developers but will receive an exclusive wallpaper as a token of appreciation.

Additionally, Techland is offering free upgrades to current-generation consoles. If a player gets the game on PS4 or Xbox One and ends up with a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S later down the line, they can get the newer version for no charge.

All of these are great reasons to get the game for whatever system you are ready to play on. With a four-player co-op and an immersive, ever-changing world, it is worth the wait.

