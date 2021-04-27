There will be no fans in attendance at the 2021 League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, as confirmed by Riot

It’s bad news for all League of Legends fans who wanted to catch some live action at the LCS 2021 Summer Split.

Riot Games won’t be allowing anyone inside the Los Angeles studio for the 2021 League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split. This is due to the ongoing pandemic that started back in early 2020.

The company chose to keep its doors closed to the public as it will not be safe enough for the studio to open because of Covid-19. It’s a difficult decision for anyone hoping to watch some live League of Legends this summer, but it’s for the best for all the staff on-site.

Noted esports journalist Travis Gafford recently posted on Twitter that no fans would be allowed inside the studio due to the ongoing health emergency:

“Hey Summoners, we will be unable to have fans in attendance at LCS Studios for Summer Split due to the ongoing health emergency. We wanted to reach out to past attendees and let them know that we are working with local guidelines and under the direction of local health authorities to open our studio again for fans as soon as it is safe.”

Riot has emailed past LCS attendees to let them know that there will not be fans in studio for Summer Split.

Riot also revealed few plans for the 2021 League of Legends Spring Split overview in which more analysts, shoutcasters, and teams will play out on broadcast day in the new studio. But having a live audience is last on the precedence list, presumably because the team will have the least control over who gets in.

The League of Legends Championship Series suspended play on March 13th last year, with the season ultimately resuming with remote play, as all teams competed from the safety and comfort of their headquarters and homes.

In-person competition resumed earlier this month at the 2021 Mid-Season Showdown at the renowned Greek Theater in Los Angeles, but without fans.

Esports live streaming has always been a thing, so esports is least affected by the absence of a live audience. However, it's obviously disheartening for people who would want to enjoy games at the venue.

The hope from everyone is that this pandemic gets over soon, so fans get to see and enjoy the games they love.