"These are all ignogliac!": xQc draws laughter after severely mispronouncing Escape from Tarkov term

Popular Twitch streamer xQc accidentally caused a laughter riot on his stream when he mispronounced a popular bullet type from the hit realistic multiplayer FPS title, Escape from Tarkov.

The streamer has played the game countless times, which is why his attempts to say the term "Igolnik" is one for the ages, and fans couldn't help but laugh at the Canadian streamer's efforts to say the name correctly.

xQc tries his best to say Igolnik while playing Escape from Tarkov

During his recent Escape from Tarkov stream, xQc hit the jackpot when he found 5.45x39mm PPBS gs bullets, more commonly known as the "Igolnik" in the popular Battlestates Games title.

The Igolnik is one of the best, if not the best, bullets in Escape from Tarkov, as it has some of the highest armor penetration stats in the game. This makes them one of the deadliest ammo to use in a magazine, and xQc somehow snagged them all.

It wasn't his excitement towards Igolnik that caused his fans to laugh, but it was more about his futile attempts to properly say the name, as he pronounced it "ignogliac" multiple times:

"Oh my god! these are all ignoglic. I can't f**king believe it."

His struggles with the word continued as he showcased more of his enthusiasm when he discovered that all of his magazines had "ignogliac" bullets.

"All the mags are all ignogliac. Dude."

xQc exhibits his atrocious driving skills in GTA RP

xQc isn't only known for his horrible pronunciation of "Igolnik", but for his dangerous style of living on the streets of Los Santos, especially with his driving.

The juicer has been known for months to be the root cause of any mayhem happening on the GTA RP server, and his recent driving antics could have caused more issues like that.

Recently, he ran over some unsuspecting passengers on a bike, when he tried to avoid the freeway traffic in his lane, and in true xQc fashion, he showed little to no remorse for the people he almost killed.

"Sorry for that, Jesus Christ."

He then carried on with his business as if nothing had happened, while his chat laughed at the hilarious accident xQc had caused.

Edited by R. Elahi