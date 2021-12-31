Trevor's voice actor from GTA 5 gives shout out to xQc after "Streamer of the Year" win at NymN's New Year's Show

xQc recently received a surprise gift from none other than GTA 5's legendary voice actor Steven Ogg, who played the role of Trevor Philips.

The popular Twitch streamer received a cameo video from the iconic voice actor after winning the "Streamer of the Year" award at NymN's New Year's Show 2021.

GTA 5's Trevor wants to take part in heists with xQc

In the past year, xQc has helped make the NoPixel GTA RP server one of the most popular games on Twitch. Since his arrival, players like Sykkuno, Pokimane, and many more have joined him in his crusades.

Ogg congratulated him for his epic adventures and for winning the award:

"Oh X, aka Jean-Paul, aka Bank Buster, aka Ghost Rider. It's O-G-G, aka Trevor from GTA."

Steven Ogg then asked xQc why he never invited the legendary actor to join him in his bank heists.

"Wishing you a little 'What the F' for not bringing Trevor, the GTA guy, to your bank heists because I guess you like to play bank heists. Are you a bank heists kind of guy?"

He ended by wishing everyone a safe and fun holiday and 2022.

xQC's rollicking year

The Canadian star was the unquestioned king of Twitch for the second year in a row. A scintillating 2021 saw him gain more fame, followers, and subscribers on his channel.

From creating hilarious moments while playing video games to providing funny reactions while watching MasterChef, the streamer has done it all. As a result, his broadcasts earned him the "Streamer of the Year" title at NymN's New Year's Show 2021.

As xQc wasn't present at NymN's stream to receive his award, the latter had a surprise guest to talk about him in none other than Steven Ogg, the voice behind the lunatic Trevor Philips in GTA 5.

If xQc ever manages to find this cameo clip, fans would love seeing him pair up with Trevor Philips and plan a crazy heist, as it would blow their minds. In the end, fans might just have to wait and pray a bit to see this dream come true.

Edited by Ravi Iyer