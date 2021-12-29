"Get me out, bro!": xQc's GTA NoPixel roleplay makes viewers laugh after convincing a stranger to drive him

Felix "xQc" Lengyel and his GTA RP antics are a gift that just keeps on giving. The Canadian streamer has been streaming GTA RP on and off ever since NoPixel's update earlier this year. As usual, xQc has produced yet another hilarious moment during one of his recent RP streams.

The former Overwatch pro was lying on top of a truck to escape court before the vehicle took a sharp left turn, only to crash into another vehicle while sending xQc's character flying off.

xQc has mastered the art of GTA RP by now and cried out for help immediately after the road accident.

The other roleplayer expressed his innocence and said:

"You good? I didn't even do anything."

Unfortunately, xQc didn't have time to chat with the stranger. He quickly got into his vehicle and asked him to drive away before he got caught.

"Yeah, I'm good. Get me out, bro. Drive, motherf***ing drive. You're hurting my legs, drive me away, pal. You have to get me to a clothing store."

At this juncture, the stranger reiterated that it wasn't his fault, rather it was xQc's truck that took a sharp left turn without an indicator.

The interesting turn of events undoubtedly left the Canadian streamer's loyal patrons in stitches. xQc seemed to be having a lot of fun as well and will definitely be back for more such streams in the future.

xQc rules Twitch's viewership charts for the second consecutive year

xQc has been named Twitch's top streamer for the second year in a row, according to StreamElements' end-of-year report.

On Twitch, the former Overwatch pro racked up over 261 million hours watched, far outnumbering other streamers like Gaules and HasanAbi. However, given that he has streamed practically every single day of the year, it's not unexpected that the streamer has amassed such a large number of viewer hours.

StreamElements @StreamElements



Takeaways:

📈Streaming had huge YoY growth

🏆

⚔️



📖 tinyurl.com/mwxpu9vn Our State of the Stream: Year in Review report in partnership w/ @Rainmaker (Twitch data) & @StreamsCharts (Trovo data) is live!Takeaways:📈Streaming had huge YoY growth @xQc is top Twitch streamer 2 years in a row⚔️ @playnewworld is top new IP Our State of the Stream: Year in Review report in partnership w/ @Rainmaker (Twitch data) & @StreamsCharts (Trovo data) is live! Takeaways:📈Streaming had huge YoY growth🏆@xQc is top Twitch streamer 2 years in a row⚔️@playnewworld is top new IP📖 tinyurl.com/mwxpu9vn

The fact that xQc is a variety streamer, as Pokimane has stated, makes him more valuable to Twitch. This means that xQc can get millions of viewers by performing anything on stream, whether it's 'Just Chatting' streams or exciting GTA RP gameplay.

However, xQc faced quite a bit of trouble as well this year. The Canadian streamer stated he felt exhausted and took a brief hiatus in July. He was shifting houses in November, which allowed him to take a much-needed break.

Additionally, he received two Twitch bans this year, one of which came during the Tokyo Olympics. Twitch is pretty strict with its DMCA policies, and xQc was among a group of streamers banned for streaming the event.

Interestingly, he received a second ban for playing Kanye West's new album DONDA on a live stream.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite all these hardships, the Canadian streamer is ending 2021 as the most watched Twitch streamer with over 9.7 million followers under his banner.

Edited by Atul S