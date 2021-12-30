xQc asks if sexism is possible against men, relating it to a debate on "racism against white people"

Canadian Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel recently opened a "dialogue" with his fans by asking whether men face any kind of racism if they believe that white people don't suffer from any form of racism.

Racism has been a major talking point in the streaming world, following the suspensions of several popular streamers like HasanAbi for using the term "cracker". However, it seems like xQc wanted to know whether the same could be said for s*xism against men as well.

xQc asks his Twitch chat if s*xism against men exists if they believe racism doesn't apply to white people

During his recent reaction run through the LivestreamFail subreddit, xQc stumbled upon a viral clip of popular streamer BruceDropEmOff speaking about his recent ban on the platform.

In the viral clip, Bruce talks about his aversion towards racists and how the color of his skin has put him at a disadvantage when it comes to getting opportunities in life.

He said:

"You're getting more opportunities just off your skin color than me."

xQc agreed to the points laid down by Bruce. However, he had another thing on his mind, and he wanted an opinion from his Twitch chat even though it's slightly controversial.

xQc said:

"Guys I have a question, I don't want to create a thing."

He opened up a dialog where every viewer from his Twitch chat could participate, and he asked them whether or not men suffer from s*xism the same way white people might experience racism.

He added:

"You can't be racist towards white people, okay? Fair enough, that's a take, that's an opinion. Does that mean that it's impossible to be s'xist towards men?"

He asked the question because common logic states that if racism doesn't affect people who haven't been oppressed, then men won't suffer from the consequences of s*xism because they aren't more oppressed than women.

xQc continued:

"It would be impossible to be s*xist towards men because they are not discriminated and oppressed compared to women."

Many fans on his chat agreed with his logic, but there were some outliers who believed otherwise. While it's a controversial topic given the recent history of racism on Twitch, it seems as though xQc wants to be more "socially apt" and learn from his community.

Edited by R. Elahi