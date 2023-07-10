"THEY ARE THE MESSIAH!": Overwatch 2 community surprised after player uses Wii controller to win a match

Overwatch 2 has always been an easy-to-learn but hard-to-master competitive game. The title incorporates a roster of unique Heroes that players can pick from and use according to their playstyle, something that has always been appreciated. However, a recent Reddit post showcased a gamer playing the competitive title on a Nintendo Wii controller and winning a competitive match. This shocked the community, with many praising the gamer for achieving such a feat.

Being an underrated device from 2012, the Nintendo Wii controller is not designed for playing competitive shooters like Overwatch 2. However, the gamer proved their worth.

Overwatch 2 community shocked after witnessing an impossible task by a gamer

A Reddit user, Tin_Can0624, shared a clip of them playing Overwatch 2 with the Nintendo Wiimote and Nunchuck. The short clip showed the player controlling a popular Hero from the game called Moira with the Wii controller.

The caption for the post stated, "Won a game with a Wiimote and Nunchuck." This alone was enough to shock the community, as it appears no one has witnessed something like this before.

Overwatch 2 fans' shocking replies to the Reddit user's post

Overwatch fans did not shy away from praising the gamer for achieving what appears to be impossible. In the post's comments section, Reddit users addressed the player as a true Messiah, a rare compliment.

Some users also addressed him as an insane gamer for his actions. On the other hand, users like r/TforTom47 sarcastically commented about the competitive matchmaking of Overwatch, mentioning that this is the kind of teammates they queue with when playing competitively.

More users joined the sarcasm club, blaming their teammates for being stuck in the game's Silver rank.

These comments were mostly made as players in the game's lower-ranked lobbies tend to use a controller.

However, many others were interested in observing the gameplay as the player did not post a clip of them winning the match using the Nintendo Wii controller.

This also led to other users doubting the post and being mean to the player. Yet, this did not stop others from spreading positivity and stating that it looked fun regardless of performance.

Certain Reddit users in the comments were quick to judge the gameplay as they said Moira was the easiest Hero in Overwatch 2. They commented that Moira players would rather play with a Nintendo controller than heal their teammates.

Like any video game community, Overwatch 2 fans are dedicated to their beloved Hero-based shooter. As such, an event like this is bound to explode in the community. Moreover, the gamer achieving this feat will go down in the history of Overwatch as one of the most daring players.

